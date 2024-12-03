Chef Dave Beran to Debut Seline, a Fine Dining Experience in Santa Monica

Sister Restaurant to Pasjoli Offers Tasting Menu Inspired by Southern California

Chef Dave Beran, known for his acclaimed Santa Monica restaurant Pasjoli, is set to launch Seline, a fine dining establishment promising “an imaginative and warm culinary journey.” Located in Santa Monica at 3110 Main Street, Suite 132, Seline aims to blend modern sophistication with inspiration from the region’s diverse landscapes and culture.

The restaurant will feature a meticulously crafted 15-to-18-course tasting menu, highlighting meats, seafood, and seasonal vegetables. Each dish reflects Beran’s unique storytelling approach, weaving elements of reality and wonder. The menu is priced at $295 per guest, with an estimated dining time of two and a half hours. You can make reservations on Open Table.

Beverage Director Matthew Brodbine will complement the dining experience with two beverage pairing options:

Wine Pairing: A curated selection from innovative winemakers worldwide, priced at $225 per guest.

Non-Alcoholic Pairing: A collection of house-made and curated drinks tailored to the menu’s progression, priced at $125 per guest.

A “tightly assembled” wine list is also available for those seeking additional options.

Seline emphasizes accommodation for dietary restrictions, with at least 48 hours’ notice required for customized preparations.