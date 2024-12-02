Nathan Hochman to Be Sworn in as the Next Los Angeles District Attorney

New DA Plans To Reverse Gascón Policies and Revisit High-Profile Case

Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor and independent candidate, will be sworn in as Los Angeles County’s district attorney on Tuesday in a ceremony on the steps of the Hall of Justice.

A previous Republican candidate for California attorney general, Hochman positioned himself as a centrist alternative to George Gascón. Hochman has announced plans to appoint veteran Deputy District Attorney Steve Katz as his chief deputy.

Hochman’s administration is expected to reverse several policies implemented under Gascón. He has pledged to reinstate gang-related sentencing enhancements, increase the filing of juvenile charges, and allow prosecutors to attend parole hearings alongside victims’ families to advocate against the release of violent offenders. Additionally, Hochman has indicated a return to prosecuting low-level nonviolent crimes, such as criminal threats, trespassing, disturbing the peace, and loitering — offenses often associated with the unhoused.

He has also stated that the “death penalty is back on the table” despite a statewide moratorium on it put in place by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Public defenders have expressed concern about potential increases in incarceration rates under Hochman’s leadership. Garrett Miller, president of the Los Angeles Public Defenders’ Union, warned that misdemeanor and felony filings and sentencing enhancements could rise significantly.

One of Hochman’s first high-profile cases will be the resentencing motion for Erik and Lyle Menendez, convicted of the 1989 murders of their parents. The hearing, originally scheduled for this month, has been postponed to January 30-31 by Judge Juan Carlos Jesic.

Hochman has said the delay will allow him sufficient time to review the case. “Judge Jesic’s decision to continue the hearing on the resentencing motion to January 30-31 will provide me with sufficient time to review the extensive prison records, transcripts of two lengthy trials, and voluminous exhibits, as well as consult with prosecutors, law enforcement, defense counsel, and victim family members,” Hochman stated. “I look forward to thoroughly reviewing all the facts and the law to reach a fair and just decision, and then defend it in court.”