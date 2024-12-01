December 2, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Famed Venice Restaurant The Rose to Close After 45 Years

Photo: Official

Beloved Neighborhood Staple to Serve Final Brunch Soon

By Dolores Quintana

The Rose, a beloved neighborhood restaurant that was first opened in 1979 in Venice, has announced via an Instagram post that the restaurant will close and that the last day of service will be December 15.

“Forty-five years is really something. A lot of smiles, morning coffees, and celebrations for more than four decades. It is with sincere gratitude and sadness to announce that The Rose Venice is bidding our beloved corner of Rose and Main a fond farewell. Our last day of service will be Sunday brunch on December 15th.”

No reason for the closure has been announced. 

Chef Ray Garcia, acclaimed chef of Broken Spanish and BS Taqueria, took the reins of the restaurant this year, and despite his impressive culinary talents, lauded by none other than legendary Los Angeles Times Food Critic Jonathan Gold and Anthony Bourdain, the eatery will cease operations.

The Rose is housed in an unused gas company dispatch office that was turned into a neighborhood favorite. On the corner of Rose Ave. and Main Street, it has been a gathering place for people in Venice and Santa Monica for decades.

The restaurant was shuttered for a few months in 2015 and Chef Jason Neroni and restaurateur Bill Chait reopened the space to the neighborhood’s approval in October. Neroni left the restaurant in December 2023 and shuttered his Culver City restaurant at the same time.

Chef Neroni closed his post on Instagram by saying, “So, with heavy heart, I say good night, my beautiful girl, rest, dream, you more than anyone deserves it. and lastly, Everyone, all the people loved you.”

