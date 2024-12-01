Bomb Threat at Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Home Investigated by LAPD on Thanksgiving

The Former Governor’s Brentwood Residence was “Swatted” by Unknown Suspects

Police investigated a potential bomb threat Thursday at the Los Angeles-area home of actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, authorities said.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call about a bomb allegedly placed in Schwarzenegger’s mailbox, according to a report by TMZ. After a search of the property, law enforcement found no explosive devices.

Schwarzenegger, 77, was not home during the search and reportedly was getting a workout at his gym, according to multiple outlets. The actor’s security team informed the LAPD that it would be nearly impossible for someone to plant a bomb on the property, citing 24-hour security and video surveillance.

The LAPD is treating the incident as a swatting — a false report made to provoke a large police response — according to the report. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Schwarzenegger has not publicly commented on the situation.