Kino Lorber’s Restored Version of Tarkovsky’s The Sacrifice Premieres at Music Hall

Late Director’s Final Masterpiece Returns to the Big Screen This Friday

A restored version of Andrei Tarkovsky’s final masterpiece, The Sacrifice, will open this Friday at the Music Hall, offering audiences a rare chance to experience the cinematic classic on the theater’s largest screen. Kino Lorber presents the restoration, which has made it a mission to preserve and share Tarkovsky’s enduring legacy.

The screening is scheduled for Friday at 8:00 p.m., and tickets are available through the Music Hall's website. Known for its meditative exploration of spirituality and sacrifice, The Sacrifice was Tarkovsky's final film before his death in 1986.

In addition to The Sacrifice, The Lumiere Cinema at the Music Hall is showcasing a diverse lineup of films currently playing, including:

Armor

The Apprentice

Bird

Blitz

Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point

Dahomey

The Fall

The Line

Look Back

Luther: Never Too Much

Memoir of a Snail

Resynator

Small Things Like These

The Lumiere Cinema is owned and operated by its employees and is a truly independent cinema in Los Angeles.