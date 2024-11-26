Experience the Magic: Century City’s Holiday Village Brings Snowfall and Live Performances

Daily Snowfalls, Live Shows, and Blitzen’s Bar Open Now Until December 26

The Holiday Village is inviting visitors to experience the magic of the season with live performances and artificial snowfall running from November 23 to December 26. The festive celebration features a blend of entertainment and holiday spirit with scheduled snowfalls and live performances.

Performance and Snowfall Schedule

Thursday through Sunday:

Noon: Snowfall

2:00 p.m.: Snowfall

4:00 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Live performances and snowfall every 30 minutes

9:00 p.m.: Snowfall

Monday through Wednesday:

Noon: Snowfall

2:00 p.m.: Snowfall

4:00 p.m.: Snowfall

6:00 p.m.: Snowfall

8:00 p.m.: Snowfall

Organizers noted that the schedule is subject to change at any time.

Blitzen’s Bar is also now open which is a festive pop-up oasis overlooking the Holiday Village. Enjoy handcrafted cocktails featuring Peroni and Teremana tequila including the Camber Tree Farm eggnog cocktail and delectable bites all while enjoying live performances from the Holiday Village.

Visitors are encouraged to check for updates and enjoy this winter-themed entertainment as part of their holiday festivities.