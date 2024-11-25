November 26, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Search for Missing Woman Hannah Kobayashi in LA Continues Amid Family Tragedy

Photo Credit: Facebook

Family Pleads for Public Vigilance After Father of Missing Woman Takes His Own Life

The mysterious disappearance of Hannah Kobayashi, a 30-year-old woman who went missing in Los Angeles during a layover at LAX on November 8 has taken a tragic turn. Her family has been desperate for word of Kobayashi in the last two weeks after she flew from Maui, Hawaii, and was waiting for a standby seat after missing her connecting flight to New York City. 

Her father Ryan Kobayashi, 58, who flew to Los Angeles to search for his daughter, has allegedly taken his own life according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He died after jumping from a building about a mile away from Los Angeles International Airport and was found on Sunday. 

The family has released a lengthy statement through the 501c non-profit, The RAD Movement, urging the public to remain focused on finding Hannah Kobayashi and for privacy.

“The family of Hannah Kobayashi is urgently pleading with the public to maintain focus on the search for her. Hannah IS still actively missing and is believed to be in imminent danger. It is crucial for everyone to remain vigilant in their efforts to locate Hannah.

The Kobayashi family endured a devastating tragedy today. After tirelessly searching throughout Los Angeles for 13 days, Hannah’s father, Ryan Kobayashi, tragically took his own life. This loss has compounded the family’s suffering immeasurably.”

The statement asked for kindness in comments and posts regarding the situation and added, “Please refrain from contacting any family members, regardless of any previous connections you may have had. Your understanding and cooperation are greatly appreciated. Allow them the space to grieve and process this significant loss. Again, it is the family’s wish that the public keep the focus on locating and recovering Hannah safely.”

The statement offers suggestions for anyone who might see or otherwise come into contact with Hannah Kobayashi, “If you see Hannah, please call 911 immediately. Please obtain a photograph if possible. Your prompt action is crucial. If you’re able to safely keep eyes on her until law enforcement arrives, please do so. The family wants to expressly state that if you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal ideation, they want to encourage you to reach out to the suicide and crisis lifeline: 988.”

Hannah Kobayashi was seen in video surveillance videos in the vicinity of Pico Station by Crypto.com Arena in downtown LA. According to RAD, “In the footage, it is evident that Hannah does not appear to be in good condition and she is not alone. Due to the ongoing and active nature of this investigation, we are unable to share any further details at this time.”

She was also seen on video at The Grove outdoor shopping center and went to the Nike store on November 10. 

Kobayashi is described as 31, Caucasian/Okinawan, 5’ 10”, 140 pounds, with hazel eyes and dark brown hair, and was reportedly wearing black leggings, a tie-dye sweatshirt, and a green backpack when she was last seen. The family has filed a missing person’s report with the LAPD and has been searching in the area around Crypto.com arena. The family has asked that all information and tips be directed via text to (619) 904-0840 or emailed to radthemovement@gmail.com.

