Pasta Sisters Brings Italian Classics to Your Thanksgiving Table

Westside Favorite Offers Ready-To-Go Holiday Dishes, Desserts

Pasta Sisters, a Los Angeles staple for scratch-made Italian cuisine, is serving up a unique take on Thanksgiving with a selection of heat-and-serve to-go dishes perfect for the holiday table. If you are tired of turkey and the usual trimmings, the restaurant’s delicious Italian delicacies may be just what you are looking for.

Standout options include Turkey Meatballs in a white wine and sage sauce ($135 for 10-12 servings), Mashed Potatoes ($65), and Roasted Cauliflower Gratin topped with homemade Besciamella sauce and Parmigiano cheese ($75).

For dessert, customers can choose from Tiramisu ($80), Homemade Pies in flavors like Apricot Jam and Nutella ($31.50), or their signature Chocolate Salami, a rich Italian dessert made with dark chocolate and biscuits ($40 for 24 pieces).

Pasta Sisters also offers an assortment of cheese, charcuterie, sandwiches, and Caprese platters ($75-$115) and features Italy’s famous Tre Marie Panettone and Pandoro, celebrated for their soft texture and natural flavor ($26).

For those planning a full Italian feast, Pasta Sisters’ catering menu includes pasta, lasagnas, salads, and more. Orders for Thanksgiving or Christmas must be picked up the day before, as the restaurant is closed on those holidays. Guests are encouraged to place their orders at least 48 hours in advance, though same-day requests will be accommodated if possible. If you would like to order from the restaurant’s catering menu, click here.