LAX Prepares for 2.5 Million Thanksgiving Travelers and Worker Wage Rally

Increased Traffic, Parking Advisories, Demonstration May Impact Travel

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) expects up to 2.5 million travelers during the Thanksgiving travel period, from November 16 to November 27, with peak days anticipated on November 17, 19, and 26. Passenger numbers this year represent an increase of nearly 300,000 over 2023 and show LAX operating at 91.5% of its pre-pandemic levels, according to TSA data.

To manage the surge, officials recommend arriving two hours early for domestic flights and three hours for international flights, pre-booking parking, and monitoring real-time traffic updates via the airport’s interactive map. Guests can reserve parking at facilities such as LAX Economy Parking and the newly opened Budget Parking using promo code GIFT23 for 15% off. Travelers can also order food ahead of time at LAXOrderNow.

Traffic is expected to peak at over 92,000 vehicles per day in the Central Terminal Area (CTA). To ease congestion, LAX has deployed additional traffic control officers and encourages the use of two cell phone waiting lots located at 96th Street and Alverstone Avenue and 96th Street and Vicksburg Avenue.

TSA’s Thanksgiving Travel Tips at LAX :

Download your California digital ID. Plan now to use your California digital driver’s license or photo ID, which can be downloaded at no cost to your mobile phone, for identity verification in the TSA PreCheck® lanes in Terminal 7. Recently, the California Department of Motor Vehicles announced the availability of its digital ID. Use your digital ID in lieu of handing over your physical photo ID to the TSA officer.

Confirm your Known Traveler Number (KTN) in your airline reservation. Make sure your KTN and correct date of birth are in your airline reservation so you will be eligible for TSA PreCheck screening. There are more than 90 airlines that participate in TSA Precheck and TSA offers the TSA PreCheck experience at every airport nationwide. Children 12 and can use the TSA PreCheck lane when traveling with an eligible parent or guardian on the same itinerary. This holiday season, teenagers ages 13-17 can accompany TSA PreCheck-enrolled parents or guardians through TSA PreCheck screening when traveling on the same reservation and when the TSA PreCheck indicator appears on the teen’s boarding pass.

Make a plan for traveling with holiday foods. Most foods can be carried through the TSA checkpoint, but some items will need to be transported in checked baggage. Here’s some food for thought: if it’s a solid item, then it can go through a checkpoint in a carry-on. However, if you can spread it, spill it, pump it or pour it – and it’s larger than 3.4 ounces (100 ml) – then it should travel in a checked bag. If you aren’t sure how to travel with an item, download the MyTSA app and use the “What Can I Bring?” feature. Another option is to snap a picture of an item and send it to @AskTSA on Twitter or Facebook Messenger for real-time assistance. Travelers can also send a question by texting “Travel” to AskTSA (275-872).

Navigating Construction:

The public is reminded that LAX’s multi-billion-dollar modernization program continues. When arriving at and departing from LAX, passengers should follow posted signage near all construction sites. Guests are advised to make travel plans that avoid the roadway closures indicated on the map below.

To aid with efficient roadway travel, flaggers will be on location during the holidays to assist passengers. Additionally, a new interactive airport map shows real-time traffic updates. Guests can visit bit.ly/LAX-Traffic-Map for up-to-the-minute traffic details.

Other tips for faster travel:

Check-in online with your airline before you leave for the airport, which may eliminate the need to utilize a check-in kiosk. If you are traveling without checked luggage, you can skip the ticket counters entirely.

Check parking options ahead of time. Real-time parking availability at LAX facilities is available here. Parking structures could fill up at any time, so be aware of off-airport private lots as alternatives.

Pre-book parking ahead of time. Visit parking.flylax.com for the best rates and to plan your parking ahead of time. Parking options may include discounts from the drive-up rates, depending on availability and demand.

Parking and traffic updates are available 24/7 via the automated @FlyLAXstats Twitter feed.

Curbside pickup and drop-off are permitted on the Upper/Departures and Lower/Arrivals levels. All parking structures are free for the first 15 minutes. Consider waiting in the cell phone waiting lots until passengers are ready to be picked up from the terminal curb.

Additionally, approximately 100 LAX workers—represented by SEIU-United Service Workers West—will march through the Terminal 3 departures area on Monday, November 25, demanding higher wages and improved healthcare access. They are calling for a $25 per hour minimum wage now and $30 by 2028.

The rally follows the Los Angeles City Council’s decision to delay a vote on raising the minimum wage for tourism workers, pending further economic analysis. The council plans to revisit the proposal on Dec. 11.

Airport officials warn that similar demonstrations in the past have caused delays for travelers. Guests are encouraged to monitor traffic conditions and plan for potential disruptions.