November 25, 2024

Brazen Armed Robbery Targets Two People Outside a Boutique on Rodeo Drive

Designer Bags, Cash, and Phones Stolen; Victims Threatened with Gun 

Four masked robbers committed a brazen daylight robbery on Rodeo Drive on Saturday, November 22. The thieves demanded valuables from the couple who were waiting in line outside of a retail store on the famous and fashionable street, according to multiple media reports. 

The Beverly Hills Police Department reported that the victims were threatened with a gun after they responded to a call for service around 1:20 p.m. on the 400 block of North Rodeo Drive.

The robbers made off with the pair’s personal property including two designer handbags, their cash, and cell phones. While the suspects also attempted to steal jewelry from the male victim, they were not successful. 

The two unidentified people received treatment from paramedics but declined to be transported to a local hospital. There has been no information released about either the extent of the victim’s injuries or a description of the suspects. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Beverly Hills Police at 310-285-2125. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting BHPDALERT, followed by the tip, to 888777 or by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or through lacrimestoppers.org.

