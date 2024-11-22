Donate Blood and Save Lives at Culver City Fire Station This Weekend

Get a T-Shirt, Gift Card for Participating in the Cedars-Sinai Blood Drive

The Culver City Rotary Club, in collaboration with the Culver City Fire Department, will host a Cedars-Sinai blood drive on Saturday, Nov. 23, at Fire Station #1.

The event, scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., offers donors a limited-edition t-shirt and their choice of an Amazon or Starbucks gift card as a thank-you for participating. You can sign up to donate here.

The blood drive will take place at the Culver City Fire Station #1, located at 9600 Culver Boulevard in Culver City. Parking is available in nearby structures. Attendees are also encouraged to use public transit, with Culver CityBus Line 1 providing convenient access to the event.

To be able to donate safely, Cedar Sinai and the Culver City Fire Department recommend the following: