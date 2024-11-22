November 22, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Donate Blood and Save Lives at Culver City Fire Station This Weekend

Photo: Cedar Sinai

Get a T-Shirt, Gift Card for Participating in the Cedars-Sinai Blood Drive

The Culver City Rotary Club, in collaboration with the Culver City Fire Department, will host a Cedars-Sinai blood drive on Saturday, Nov. 23, at Fire Station #1.

The event, scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., offers donors a limited-edition t-shirt and their choice of an Amazon or Starbucks gift card as a thank-you for participating. You can sign up to donate here

The blood drive will take place at the Culver City Fire Station #1, located at 9600 Culver Boulevard in Culver City. Parking is available in nearby structures. Attendees are also encouraged to use public transit, with Culver CityBus Line 1 providing convenient access to the event.

To be able to donate safely, Cedar Sinai and the Culver City Fire Department recommend the following: 

  • Bring a photo ID.
  • Be in good health.
  • Weigh at least 110 pounds.
  • Eat a nutritious meal and drink extra water before donating.
  • Be at least 17 years old (16-year-olds can donate with a signed parental consent form and a minimum weight of 135 pounds).
