Last Minute Additions to the Best Thanksgiving 2024 Feasts and Pies To Go

If Other Faves are Sold Out, Here’s All The Quality Places to Try Now

Celebrity chefs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken bring Thanksgiving convenience to Southern California with to-go offerings from their Santa Monica restaurant Socalo and their Pasadena catering kitchen, Border Grill.

The curated Thanksgiving To-Go menus are designed for gatherings of all sizes, offering drinks, sides, and more for groups of two to eight or larger. Orders must be placed by Friday, Nov. 22, at noon.

The Thanksgiving feast includes:

Roasted Turkey (white and dark meat)

Herbed Gravy

Sautéed Green Beans

Honey Lime Yams

Cranberry Relish

Smashed Fingerling Potatoes

Chimichurri

Apple Berry Crumble

A la carte options like Mexican wines, margaritas, and other beverages are also available to complete the meal.

Pickup/Delivery: Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Order Deadline: Friday, Nov. 22, at noon.

To place an order, visit Socalo’s Tock page here

Destroyer is once again offering its artisanal Thanksgiving pies, featuring signature and new creations crafted to elevate the holiday table. This year’s offerings include:

Fairytale Pumpkin Pie: A signature favorite, featuring pumpkin caramel and a brown butter-Sherry crust.

Dark Chocolate-Sesame Pie: A new addition, made with black sesame praline and 70% Amazonian dark chocolate ganache.

Pre-orders are now open through Tock. Pickup Date: Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Destroyer in Culver City.

If you just need Snickerdoodle or chocolate cookies for a holiday party, Jemma Restaurant is offering a pre-order through their Palisades Village location. Just click this link.

Bub and Grandma’s is gearing up for Thanksgiving Fest 2024, offering a range of festive treats, including pies, freshly baked bread, and complete Thanksgiving dinner boxes. Preorders are now open for these seasonal favorites, with deadlines and pickup schedules detailed below.

This year’s pie lineup features:

Lime Pie ($44)

Chocolate Cream Pie ($58)

Pumpkin Pie ($58)

Pecan Pie ($58)

Preorder Deadline: Sunday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m.

Pickup Dates: Tuesday, Nov. 26, and Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 12 to 3 p.m. at SolarC Brewing, 3505 Eagle Rock Blvd.

Bub’s Thanksgiving bread selection includes:

House Bread ($9)

Sesame Bread ($10)

Seeded Bread ($10)

Spelt Polenta Bread ($11)

Bread follows the same preorder and pickup schedule as pies.

For those looking to simplify Thanksgiving dinner, Bub and Grandma’s is offering a fully prepared dinner box that serves six. Each box includes:

Roasted Turkey Breast

Green Bean Casserole

Cranberry Jello Salad

Mashed Potatoes

Stuffing Loaf

Mushroom Gravy

Sesame Sourdough Loaf

Price: $400

Pickup Date: Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 12 to 3 p.m. Place orders via email at catering@bubandgrandmas.com. Include your name, phone number, order details, and preferred pickup day and time.

Artelice Pâtisserie is now accepting pre-orders for its handcrafted Thanksgiving tarts, offering a festive selection to complement holiday celebrations.

This year’s Thanksgiving menu features:

Pecan Tart

Pumpkin Tart

Apple Tart

Customers can place pre-orders in person at Artelice locations, by phone, or via email at info@artelicela.com. For email orders, be sure to include:

Preferred pick-up location

Pick-up date

Contact phone number

A confirmation email will be sent to complete the order.

Renowned chef Jordan Kahn is making it easy to elevate Thanksgiving at home with a fully prepared gourmet menu designed for two four or eight from his Culver City restaurant Vespertine. The Thanksgiving Dinner for Two offers a curated selection of seasonal dishes, requiring only reheating for a luxurious holiday meal. The thoughtfully crafted menu includes:

Black Futsu Squash Bisque

Autumn Salad with Hidden Rose Apples

California Heritage Turkey in three preparations

Black Truffle-Bone Marrow Bread Pudding

Creamy Bintje Gold Potato Puree

Haricot Verts and Caramelized Mushrooms

Embered Murasaki Yams

Compote of Fresh Cranberries, Hibiscus Flower, and Mandarin Peel

Gravy of Roasted Turkey Drippings and Kampot Peppercorn

Fairytale Pumpkin Pie

The dinner is priced at $181 per person, with a minimum of two people, with prepaid pickup available. Supplements may be added for an additional cost, though menu modifications are not available. The fully prepared meal is available for pickup, and reheating will require an oven and stovetop.

Fountain Grains & Greens, a newly opened farm-driven fast-casual concept by chef Aric Attebery, has announced a special holiday collaboration with renowned pastry chef Courtney Park. Together, they’ve created a selection of Thanksgiving pies that blend seasonal flavors with exceptional craftsmanship.

Courtney Park, a Bay Area native, brings extensive experience from her tenure at top establishments, including The French Laundry, Benu, and Otium. With her expertise, the pies promise to be a standout addition to holiday tables.

Each pie serves 8-10 people and features locally sourced ingredients:

Spiced Honeynut Squash Pie: Made with honeynut squash from Tutti Frutti Farms, topped with toasted meringue and honey-poached cranberries.

Brown Butter Caramel Apple Pie: Features apples from Cirone Farms with a spiced oat crumble.

Maple Pecan Pie: A classic holiday favorite with a rich maple twist.

Fountain Grains & Greens is also offering chef-inspired Thanksgiving sides, including:

Autumn Lettuces Salad

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Fennel & Onion Sourdough Stuffing

Pitman Farms Heritage Chicken Bone Broth

Pre-orders can be placed online through Friday, Nov. 22. All items will be available for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 4850 Fountain Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029.

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and Des Croissants Paris is now accepting pre-orders for their seasonal desserts and bread, ensuring your holiday table is complete with freshly baked treats.

Apple Tart: $42 (6 servings) or $50 (8 servings)

Pecan Tart: $48 (6 servings) or $56 (8 servings)

French Cornbread: $10

Orders can be placed in person at the bakery or via email at info@dcroissantparis.com. When ordering by email, include:

Your selected pickup date (Nov. 27 or 28) Time: 8 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Your contact phone number

A confirmation email will be sent to finalize the order. Pickup dates are as follows:

La Chouquette is offering a selection of handcrafted desserts for Thanksgiving, now available for pre-order. These seasonal treats provide a perfect way to enhance your holiday celebrations.

French Apple Tarte: Traditional apple with cinnamon

Blueberry Tarte

Pecan & Cranberry Pie

Place your order by calling 424-362-4380. Order Deadline: Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024

Fanny’s Restaurant and Café is offering a delectable selection of house-made pies to complement any holiday celebration. The restaurant is located in the Academy Museum, at 6067 Wilshire Boulevard.

Crafted by the café’s skilled pastry team, the pies are available in five flavors: Bourbon Pecan, Maple Pumpkin, Fall Harvest Apple, Key Lime, and Coconut Cream.

Pre-orders are open now and can be placed online through Friday, November 22. Customers can pick up their pies on Wednesday, November 27, just in time for Thanksgiving festivities.To reserve a pie, click here.