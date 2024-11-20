November 21, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Last Minute Additions to the Best Thanksgiving 2024 Feasts and Pies To Go

Photo Credit Artelice Pâtisserie

If Other Faves are Sold Out, Here’s All The Quality Places to Try Now

Celebrity chefs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken bring Thanksgiving convenience to Southern California with to-go offerings from their Santa Monica restaurant Socalo and their Pasadena catering kitchen, Border Grill.

The curated Thanksgiving To-Go menus are designed for gatherings of all sizes, offering drinks, sides, and more for groups of two to eight or larger. Orders must be placed by Friday, Nov. 22, at noon.

The Thanksgiving feast includes:

  • Roasted Turkey (white and dark meat)
  • Herbed Gravy
  • Sautéed Green Beans
  • Honey Lime Yams
  • Cranberry Relish
  • Smashed Fingerling Potatoes
  • Chimichurri
  • Apple Berry Crumble

A la carte options like Mexican wines, margaritas, and other beverages are also available to complete the meal.

  • Pickup/Delivery: Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Order Deadline: Friday, Nov. 22, at noon.

To place an order, visit Socalo’s Tock page here

Destroyer is once again offering its artisanal Thanksgiving pies, featuring signature and new creations crafted to elevate the holiday table. This year’s offerings include:

  • Fairytale Pumpkin Pie: A signature favorite, featuring pumpkin caramel and a brown butter-Sherry crust.
  • Dark Chocolate-Sesame Pie: A new addition, made with black sesame praline and 70% Amazonian dark chocolate ganache.

Pre-orders are now open through Tock. Pickup Date: Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Destroyer in Culver City.

If you just need Snickerdoodle or chocolate cookies for a holiday party, Jemma Restaurant is offering a pre-order through their Palisades Village location. Just click this link

Bub and Grandma’s is gearing up for Thanksgiving Fest 2024, offering a range of festive treats, including pies, freshly baked bread, and complete Thanksgiving dinner boxes. Preorders are now open for these seasonal favorites, with deadlines and pickup schedules detailed below.

This year’s pie lineup features:

  • Lime Pie ($44)
  • Chocolate Cream Pie ($58)
  • Pumpkin Pie ($58)
  • Pecan Pie ($58)

Preorder Deadline: Sunday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m.
Pickup Dates: Tuesday, Nov. 26, and Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 12 to 3 p.m. at SolarC Brewing, 3505 Eagle Rock Blvd.

Bub’s Thanksgiving bread selection includes:

  • House Bread ($9)
  • Sesame Bread ($10)
  • Seeded Bread ($10)
  • Spelt Polenta Bread ($11)

Bread follows the same preorder and pickup schedule as pies.

For those looking to simplify Thanksgiving dinner, Bub and Grandma’s is offering a fully prepared dinner box that serves six. Each box includes:

  • Roasted Turkey Breast
  • Green Bean Casserole
  • Cranberry Jello Salad
  • Mashed Potatoes
  • Stuffing Loaf
  • Mushroom Gravy
  • Sesame Sourdough Loaf

Price: $400
Pickup Date: Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 12 to 3 p.m. Place orders via email at catering@bubandgrandmas.com. Include your name, phone number, order details, and preferred pickup day and time.

Artelice Pâtisserie is now accepting pre-orders for its handcrafted Thanksgiving tarts, offering a festive selection to complement holiday celebrations.

This year’s Thanksgiving menu features:

  • Pecan Tart
  • Pumpkin Tart
  • Apple Tart

Customers can place pre-orders in person at Artelice locations, by phone, or via email at info@artelicela.com. For email orders, be sure to include:

  • Preferred pick-up location
  • Pick-up date
  • Contact phone number

A confirmation email will be sent to complete the order.

Renowned chef Jordan Kahn is making it easy to elevate Thanksgiving at home with a fully prepared gourmet menu designed for two four or eight from his Culver City restaurant Vespertine. The Thanksgiving Dinner for Two offers a curated selection of seasonal dishes, requiring only reheating for a luxurious holiday meal. The thoughtfully crafted menu includes:

  • Black Futsu Squash Bisque
  • Autumn Salad with Hidden Rose Apples
  • California Heritage Turkey in three preparations
  • Black Truffle-Bone Marrow Bread Pudding
  • Creamy Bintje Gold Potato Puree
  • Haricot Verts and Caramelized Mushrooms
  • Embered Murasaki Yams
  • Compote of Fresh Cranberries, Hibiscus Flower, and Mandarin Peel
  • Gravy of Roasted Turkey Drippings and Kampot Peppercorn
  • Fairytale Pumpkin Pie

The dinner is priced at $181 per person, with a minimum of two people, with prepaid pickup available. Supplements may be added for an additional cost, though menu modifications are not available. The fully prepared meal is available for pickup, and reheating will require an oven and stovetop.

Fountain Grains & Greens, a newly opened farm-driven fast-casual concept by chef Aric Attebery, has announced a special holiday collaboration with renowned pastry chef Courtney Park. Together, they’ve created a selection of Thanksgiving pies that blend seasonal flavors with exceptional craftsmanship.

Courtney Park, a Bay Area native, brings extensive experience from her tenure at top establishments, including The French Laundry, Benu, and Otium. With her expertise, the pies promise to be a standout addition to holiday tables.

Each pie serves 8-10 people and features locally sourced ingredients:

  • Spiced Honeynut Squash Pie: Made with honeynut squash from Tutti Frutti Farms, topped with toasted meringue and honey-poached cranberries.
  • Brown Butter Caramel Apple Pie: Features apples from Cirone Farms with a spiced oat crumble.
  • Maple Pecan Pie: A classic holiday favorite with a rich maple twist.

Fountain Grains & Greens is also offering chef-inspired Thanksgiving sides, including:

  • Autumn Lettuces Salad
  • Roasted Brussels Sprouts
  • Fennel & Onion Sourdough Stuffing
  • Pitman Farms Heritage Chicken Bone Broth

Pre-orders can be placed online through Friday, Nov. 22. All items will be available for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 4850 Fountain Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029.

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and Des Croissants Paris is now accepting pre-orders for their seasonal desserts and bread, ensuring your holiday table is complete with freshly baked treats.

  • Apple Tart: $42 (6 servings) or $50 (8 servings)
  • Pecan Tart: $48 (6 servings) or $56 (8 servings)
  • French Cornbread: $10

Orders can be placed in person at the bakery or via email at info@dcroissantparis.com. When ordering by email, include:

  • Your selected pickup date (Nov. 27 or 28) Time: 8 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
  • Your contact phone number

A confirmation email will be sent to finalize the order. Pickup dates are as follows: 

La Chouquette is offering a selection of handcrafted desserts for Thanksgiving, now available for pre-order. These seasonal treats provide a perfect way to enhance your holiday celebrations.

  • French Apple Tarte: Traditional apple with cinnamon
  • Blueberry Tarte
  • Pecan & Cranberry Pie

Place your order by calling 424-362-4380. Order Deadline: Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024

Fanny’s Restaurant and Café is offering a delectable selection of house-made pies to complement any holiday celebration. The restaurant is located in the Academy Museum, at 6067 Wilshire Boulevard. 

Crafted by the café’s skilled pastry team, the pies are available in five flavors: Bourbon Pecan, Maple Pumpkin, Fall Harvest Apple, Key Lime, and Coconut Cream.

Pre-orders are open now and can be placed online through Friday, November 22. Customers can pick up their pies on Wednesday, November 27, just in time for Thanksgiving festivities.To reserve a pie, click here.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Everytable’s Holiday Meal Collaboration To Support LA’s Unhoused Youth

November 20, 2024

Read more
November 20, 2024

Chef Created Thanksgiving Meal Benefits My Friend’s Place. Everytable, the mission-driven company committed to making scratch-cooked, nutritious meals accessible to...

Photo: YouTube
News

Los Angeles City Council Codifies Sanctuary Protections for Migrants with New Citywide Ordinance

November 19, 2024

Read more
November 19, 2024

Mayor Bass Prioritized the Ordinance after Trump’s Mass Deportation Threats The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to officially...

Photo: Official
News

The Palms Community Council’s Executive Committee Schedules Special Meeting for Nov. 20

November 19, 2024

Read more
November 19, 2024

Meeting to Address Open Board Positions and Committee Updates The Executive Committee will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, Nov....

Photo: Official
Entertainment, Film, News

Hammer Museum Presents 10th Edition of MoMA Contenders: Screenings, Conversations with Top Filmmakers

November 19, 2024

Read more
November 19, 2024

Lineup Features Films by Steve McQueen, Sean Baker, and Brady Corbett The Hammer Museum will host the 10th edition of...
Entertainment, film review, News

Film Review: Wicked

November 19, 2024

Read more
November 19, 2024

By Dolores Quintana Director John Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In The Heights) has crafted an effervescent take on the blockbuster...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Randy’s Donuts Arrives in Culver City with Free Donuts and a $250 Gift Card Giveaway

November 19, 2024

Read more
November 19, 2024

Grand Opening on November 19 Includes Sweet Giveaways Starting at 6:00 a.m. The time is finally here. Randy’s Donuts is...

Photo: Concierge Auctions
News, Real Estate

Nicole Nagel’s Futuristic Eric Moss Designed Brentwood Home To Hit Auction Block

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

The Spaceship-Like Property Heads to Auction With No Reserve in December German actress Nicole Nagel, who was part of the...
News

LA Controller Kenneth Meija: City Left $513 Million of Homelessness Budget Unspent

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Inefficiencies Blamed for Underspending Despite Record Allocation in FY2024  The City of Los Angeles hasn’t spent over half of its...

Photo: West Los Angeles College
News

West LA College Expands Zero-Cost Textbook Programs with $600K Grant

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

College Aims for 50 Zero-Cost Textbook Programs by 2025  West Los Angeles College (West) is expanding its zero-cost textbook program...
News, Video

(Video) At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, andpersonalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel. Vistamar’sunique...
News, Video

(Video) Celebrating 60 Years of Excellence in Education

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Join our international community! Preschool through 12th grade, private school in West Los Angeles and Pacific Palisades, No French knowledge required...
News

Missing Person Alert: Authorities Seek Help to Find Michelle Lerner, 63, in Culver City

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Woman Was Last Seen Near Prospect Avenue and Venice Boulevard  Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Lodge Bread To Open New Beverly Hills Location on November 22

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Popular Bakery Will Offer Its Signature Sourdoughs and Pastries  Lodge Bread, a highly regarded West Los Angeles bakery and café,...
News

High-Speed Chase in West L.A. Ends in Crash Into Culver City Home, Three Arrested

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Pursuit on the 405 Freeway Culminated in a Violent Collision Culver City was the scene of a high-speed police pursuit...
Food & Drink, News

CDC Issues Warning of E. Coli Outbreak Linked to Recalled Organic Carrots

November 17, 2024

Read more
November 17, 2024

1 Dead, 39 Sickened in Multistate E. Coli Outbreak A multistate outbreak of E. coli O121 infections has been linked...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR