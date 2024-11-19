The Palms Community Council’s Executive Committee Schedules Special Meeting for Nov. 20

Meeting to Address Open Board Positions and Committee Updates

The Executive Committee will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting replaces the regularly scheduled session, which was adjusted to accommodate the upcoming holiday.

The Zoom link for the meeting will be included in the online agenda, accessible through the committee’s website.

Open Board Positions

The committee will vote on candidates to fill several open board positions, including:

Area C Representative

Business Representatives (two openings)

Community-Based Organizations Representative

The agenda includes a discussion on the structure and focus of several committees, such as:

Business Relations and Public Beautification

Education/Youth/Community-Based Organizations

Green

Outreach

Planning and Land Use Management

Unhoused and Public Safety

Transportation and Infrastructure

Ad Hoc Bylaws

Ad Hoc Elections

The next regular meeting is scheduled for Jan. 22, 2025, at 7 p.m.