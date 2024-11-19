The Palms Community Council’s Executive Committee Schedules Special Meeting for Nov. 20

Meeting to Address Open Board Positions and Committee Updates
The Executive Committee will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting replaces the regularly scheduled session, which was adjusted to accommodate the upcoming holiday.
The Zoom link for the meeting will be included in the online agenda, accessible through the committee’s website.
Open Board Positions
The committee will vote on candidates to fill several open board positions, including:
- Area C Representative
- Business Representatives (two openings)
- Community-Based Organizations Representative
The agenda includes a discussion on the structure and focus of several committees, such as:
- Business Relations and Public Beautification
- Education/Youth/Community-Based Organizations
- Green
- Outreach
- Planning and Land Use Management
- Unhoused and Public Safety
- Transportation and Infrastructure
- Ad Hoc Bylaws
- Ad Hoc Elections
The next regular meeting is scheduled for Jan. 22, 2025, at 7 p.m.