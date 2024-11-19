November 20, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

The Palms Community Council’s Executive Committee Schedules Special Meeting for Nov. 20

Photo: Official

Meeting to Address Open Board Positions and Committee Updates

The Executive Committee will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting replaces the regularly scheduled session, which was adjusted to accommodate the upcoming holiday.

The Zoom link for the meeting will be included in the online agenda, accessible through the committee’s website.

Open Board Positions

The committee will vote on candidates to fill several open board positions, including:

  • Area C Representative
  • Business Representatives (two openings)
  • Community-Based Organizations Representative

The agenda includes a discussion on the structure and focus of several committees, such as:

  • Business Relations and Public Beautification
  • Education/Youth/Community-Based Organizations
  • Green
  • Outreach
  • Planning and Land Use Management
  • Unhoused and Public Safety
  • Transportation and Infrastructure
  • Ad Hoc Bylaws
  • Ad Hoc Elections

The next regular meeting is scheduled for Jan. 22, 2025, at 7 p.m.

