November 19, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Nicole Nagel’s Futuristic Eric Moss Designed Brentwood Home To Hit Auction Block

Photo: Concierge Auctions

The Spaceship-Like Property Heads to Auction With No Reserve in December

German actress Nicole Nagel, who was part of the cast of the iconic television series E.R., is ready to sell her unique, spaceship-inspired home in Brentwood, as reported by Mansion Global. Designed by acclaimed architect Eric Owen Moss, the property, located at 167 S. Westgate Ave., will head to auction next month, with starting bids expected between $3.75 million and $6.5 million. The home was previously listed for nearly $12 million but will be offered with no reserve.

Nagel purchased the property in 2011 for $4.12 million, according to public records, and initially listed it for sale last year for nearly $12 million. The decision to auction the home, co-listing agent Sally Forster Jones of Compass explained, as quoted by Mansion Global, is aimed at opening up the sale to a larger potential group of buyers. 

Moss, known for his bold commercial designs, also created custom lighting and tables for the house, which are included in the sale. Moss’s better-known commercial projects include the (W)rapper Tower in Culver City, Vespertine restaurant, and the Samitaur Tower.

“The home itself is like a work of art, so bringing it to auction where the world’s finest collectibles and rarities trade seemed to be fitting. This is the only one of its kind, so it’s really for a specific group of buyers who appreciate design.” stated co-listing agent Sally Forster Jones of Compass. 

The home, dubbed Constellation 167, is a hallmark of Moss’s architectural ingenuity. Nagel added a lagoon-style pool to the property, also designed by Eric Moss, which enhances its beauty. The house also has a claim to fame in Hollywood, having been featured in an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm. The auction is being handled by Concierge Auctions, with bidding set to open on December 6.

