Culver City Reports 66% Drop in Homelessness Since 2022 Amid Expanded Housing and Support Programs

City’s Initiatives, Project Homekey and a Mobile Crisis Team, Show Promising Results

Culver City released new data detailing its recent efforts to reduce homelessness, showing progress in the city’s work to address the issue. Updated data will continue to be published quarterly, along with an email update to community members who are interested in tracking the City’s progress.

Since declaring a homelessness emergency in January 2023, Culver City has undertaken a range of initiatives, including the opening of permanent and supportive housing sites, launching a safe-sleep program, establishing motel-based shelter options, and implementing a mobile crisis response team for on-the-ground support and mental health services.

As of September 30, 2024, the City has accomplished the following:

Project Homekey’s Permanent Supportive Housing site currently houses 39 residents since opening in October 2023.

Project Homekey’s Interim Housing site currently temporarily houses 40 participants since opening in February 2024.

Wellness Village Safe Sleep site currently shelters 7 participants and has served 72 participants since opening in August 2023.

Motel Lease Program currently shelters 42 participants and has served 92 participants since July 2023.

The Mobile Crisis Team, which launched in March 2024, has helped provide placement for 49 unhoused individuals and has responded to 694 calls for service, contacted 493 persons and performed 112 mental health assessments.

The city’s 2024 Homeless Point-In-Time Count recorded 115 unhoused people on Culver City streets, marking a 32% decrease from the previous year’s 158 and a 66% reduction from 2022, when 229 unhoused people were counted.

You can see the in-depth numbers on the City’s website on specific pages:

The report stated, “The City of Culver City remains dedicated to leading with care, helping our unhoused neighbors live a better life.”

In October, PHK celebrated its first anniversary. Mayor Yasmine-Imani McMorrin, Housing and Human Services Director Tevis Barnes, and Vice Mayor Dan O’Brien attended the resource fair to mark the occasion.