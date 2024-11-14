Culver City Police Department Offers Free Crime Prevention Evaluations for Businesses

Program Provides Safety Recommendations Through Environmental Design Strategies.

The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) is offering free Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) evaluations to local businesses as part of its ongoing effort to enhance community safety. The program partners CCPD with business owners and managers to reduce crime through strategic environmental planning.

CPTED is a multi-disciplinary approach that seeks to lower crime rates and alleviate fear of crime. By implementing strategies to deter criminal behavior, reduce victimization, and foster community connections, the program aims to limit opportunities for illegal activities.

Specially trained CCPD officers conduct site evaluations and provide tailored recommendations to improve the safety of business premises. These assessments can include advice on lighting, landscaping, building design, and other factors that influence security.

Business owners interested in a CPTED evaluation can request one by emailing cpted@culvercity.org or contacting Community Engagement Manager Jennifer Atenza at (310) 253-6120.