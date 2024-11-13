Why attend a Vistamar admissions open house? Parents talk about all that you can experience when you visit. At Open House, students, parents, faculty, and staff share info about student life, academics, college acceptances, athletics, extracurricular activities, and more. It’s also a chance to meet people in the community and learn why they love Vistamar School. Beyond the strong community, Vistamar offers small classes, challenging academics, individualized attention, leadership opportunities, four-year college planning support, and less than 20:1 student to college counselor ratio. Join us!
(Video) What Parents Love about Vistamar’s Open House v1
Family Searches for Missing Actress Chanel Maya Banks; Asks For Public’s Help in West LA
November 13, 2024 Staff Report
Relatives Search for Chanel Maya Banks, Last Heard From on October 30 The family of an actress based on the...
Court Halts Order for Expedited Veteran Housing in West LA, Citing VA’s Budget Constraints
November 13, 2024 Staff Report
Former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger Criticizes the VA on Veterans Day The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has temporarily paused an...
Armed Robbery in Culver City: Suspects Flee with $12,000 Rolex in Early Morning Incident
Two Suspects Targeted Man in Parking Lot, Brandishing Firearms, Demanding Valuables Culver City police are investigating an early morning armed...
Metro’s New Bus Lane Camera Enforcement Aims to Speed Up Commutes for LA Riders
Pilot Program Begins With 60-Day Warning Period to Clear Bus Lanes The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro), in...
Legendary Actor Tony Todd, Known for Iconic Horror Roles, Dies at the Age of 69
Star of Candyman and Final Destination Remembered by Fans and Peers Iconic actor and Marina del Rey resident Tony Todd...
LAUSD Teacher Charged with Sexual Assault on a Minor, Police Believe There May Be Other Victims
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on November 8 that a middle school teacher, Colleen Jo Matarico, is...
Suspect Arrested, Another at Large After Culver City Vehicle Burglary
Police Ask Public for Assistance to Aid the Investigation Early morning on November 7, Culver City Police responded to reports...
Beverly Hills High Limits Student Gatherings After Pro-Trump Rally Disrupts Campus
Principal Cites Safety Concerns Following Post-Election Demonstration Beverly Hills High School has put limits on student gatherings after a pro-Trump...
LAX Runway Closures in November May Lead to Increased Aircraft Noise for Nearby Residents
November 10, 2024 Staff Report
Temporary Runway Shutdowns for Maintenance and Upgrades May Alter Flight Paths Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) has announced temporary runway...
Racist Text Messages Target Students in Santa Monica, West LA, Raising Alarm Among Schools, Families
November 10, 2024 Dolores Quintana
Outrage Spreads as Disturbing, Racially Charged Messages Reach Students and Others By Dolores Quintana Schools on the Westside of Los...
8 Things to Do in Big Bear Lake: A Local’s Guide to Adventure and Relaxation
November 8, 2024 Staff Report
Nestled in the San Bernardino Mountains, Big Bear Lake is a true gem for nature lovers, families, and adventurers alike....
Governor Newsom Convenes Special Session to Protect California Rights Against Future Federal Policies
Special Session Called To Defend Civil Rights, Reproductive Freedom, Climate Initiatives Governor Gavin Newsom has announced a special session of...
Megacity Review: Genaro Trejo’s Global Platform for Urban Arts and Literature Launches in Los Angeles’ Westside
Santa Monica, CA – A new voice has arrived on the Los Angeles literary scene with the launch of Megacity...
Chinese Chemical Company and Executives Indicted for Allegedly Fueling Fentanyl Crisis in Los Angeles
U.S. DOJ Charges Hubei Aoks Bio-Tech and Executives With 13 Counts A federal grand jury has indicted Hubei Aoks Bio-Tech...
Free Flu and COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Coming to Culver City on Nov. 12
Get Free Vaccine Shots for All Ages—No Appointment Needed Culver City, in collaboration with the Los Angeles County Department of...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
(Video) What Parents Love about Vistamar’s Open House v1
Why attend a Vistamar admissions open house? Parents talk about all that you can experience when you visit. At Open...Read more
POPULAR
(Video) What Parents Love about Vistamar’s Open House v1
Why attend a Vistamar admissions open house? Parents talk about all that you can experience when you visit. At Open...Read more