Suspect Arrested, Another at Large After Culver City Vehicle Burglary

Police Ask Public for Assistance to Aid the Investigation

Early morning on November 7, Culver City Police responded to reports of glass breaking and a possible vehicle burglary in progress on the 5500 block of Kinston Avenue. Officers arrived at approximately 2:39 a.m. and quickly established a perimeter, confirming that a crime had taken place.

A police drone was deployed to assist in the search for suspects. One suspect was located hiding under a car near Overland Avenue and Clarmon Place, though the second suspect remains at large.

The community’s input, in reporting the crime even at such an early hour, has helped CCPD in the pursuit of the suspects already.

The Culver City Police Department is asking anyone with additional information or surveillance footage from the area at the time of the incident to contact Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza at (310) 253-6120 or by email at jennifer.atenza@culvercity.org. Alternatively, the Watch Commander can be reached at (310) 253-6202.