November 7, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Thanksgiving 2024: The Best Places to Order Your Holiday Pies in Los Angeles

Photo Credit: Republique

Get Ready for Your Thanksgiving Dinner With the Best Desserts

November is the official start of the holiday season and with only a few weeks until Thanksgiving, local restaurants and bakeries are already offering Thanksgiving pie and dessert pre-orders. 

Sadly and predictably, Hannah Ziskin’s pre-order, the pastry chef of Quatersheets and Food and Wine’s Best New Chefs of 2023, has already completely sold out. But never fear, Nicole Rucker’s pre-order for her excellent restaurant Fat+Flour and delicious pies will open up on November 8. We will update this list as other pre-orders are announced. 

All Day Baby:

The bakery is now accepting pre-orders for Thanksgiving pies, crafted by pastry chef Sam Robinson. Choose from six festive flavors, with pick-up available Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 3 to 5 p.m. The bakery will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28. Order here. 

To order for pick-up on another day, visit the bakery’s online pre-order page.

Thanksgiving Pie Selections:

  • Apple Crumble Pie: Market apple pie filling topped with shortbread crumble inside an all-butter crust
  • Pumpkin Cheesecake Pie: Spiced pumpkin cheesecake, brown butter graham crust, topped with whipped cream and candied pepitas
  • Classic Pecan Pie: Pecan pie filling, all-butter crust
  • French Silk Pie: Chocolate mousse and dark chocolate ganache inside an all-butter crust topped with whipped cream
  • Sweet Corn & Blueberry Pie: Sweet corn custard set inside a corn cookie crust topped with blueberry whipped cream and fresh blueberry compote
  • ADB Banana Cream Pie: Dulce de leche, bananas, and vanilla custard inside a flaky pie crust

Each pie serves six or more, making them perfect for holiday gatherings.

The Rose Venice:

The Rose Venice is serving up three Thanksgiving pie options—Pumpkin, Apple, and Key Lime—ready for pre-order to complement your holiday meal.

Pies are available for pick-up at The Rose Venice on:

  • Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Thursday, Nov. 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The order cutoff date is Tuesday, Nov. 26. All pies are freshly baked and ready to enjoy upon pick-up at The Rose Venice, located at 220 Rose Ave., Venice, CA 90291.Order here

Winston Pies:

Winston Pies has opened pre-orders for Thanksgiving, with a variety of seasonal flavors ready to add a homemade touch to holiday gatherings. Customers can also purchase pies on a first-come, first-served basis on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thanksgiving Day. Extra pies will be available daily at Winston Pies locations in Brentwood, Marina del Rey, and Studio City, but quantities and flavors cannot be guaranteed due to high demand.

Featured Pies:

  • Harvest Apple: 11-inch deep-dish with fresh-cut apples and a touch of cinnamon.
  • Carolina Classic Cherry: Made with dark sweet cherries and a hint of almond extract.
  • Mixed Berry Crumble (GFV): A summery blend of berries topped with an oat crumble.
  • Classic Southern Pecan (GF): Rich and sweet, with pecans in every bite.
  • Chocolate Cowgirl: Salted oat crust with caramel and dark chocolate filling.
  • Key West Lime: Hand-squeezed lime filling with a homemade graham cracker crust.
  • Fall Pumpkin (GF): Balanced with fresh spices in a house made graham crust.

Thanksgiving Week Hours:

Monday, Nov. 25

  • Marina del Rey: 11 a.m.–9 p.m.
  • Studio City: 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26 & Wednesday, Nov. 27

  • Brentwood: 9 a.m.–8 p.m.
  • Marina del Rey: 10 a.m.–9 p.m.
  • Studio City: 10 a.m.–9 p.m.
  • West Hollywood: 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28

  • Brentwood, Marina del Rey, and Studio City: 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

To secure a pie, order here

Tartine

Tartine locations in Santa Monica, Sycamore, and West Adams are now accepting Thanksgiving pre-orders, with pickup available on November 26 and 27. Select holiday items will also be available for walk-in customers on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tartine’s Featured Thanksgiving Menu:

  • 9” Pumpkin Pie: A seasonal favorite with spiced pumpkin custard in a flaky pie shell, flavored with cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, and black pepper. Serves 8-10.
  • 9” Pecan Chocolate Rye Tart: A rich sugar pie with pecans, eggs, maple syrup, brown sugar, and rum, baked in a chocolate rye crust brushed with unsweetened chocolate. Serves 8-10.
  • Petite Lemon Pistachio Cranberry Tea Cake: This 14-ounce tea cake combines lemon, cranberries, and pistachios with a rich almond paste for moisture. Finished with a lemon-sugar glaze.
  • 9” Apple Pie: Made with a mix of Granny Smith and Fuji apples, spiced apple butter, and a walnut oat crumble topping. Serves 8-10.
  • Petite Pumpkin Tea Cake: This moist tea cake features pumpkin puree, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and a sprinkle of pumpkin seeds.

Pre-order for all locations here

Republique:

République has launched pre-orders for its seasonal holiday offerings, including gift baskets, whole pies, cakes, breads, and other baked goods. Customers can choose from a variety of festive items, available in convenient sizes for holiday gatherings.

  • Whole Pies ($54 each; serves 8-10):
    • Buko Pie
    • Pumpkin Pie
    • Pecan Pie
    • Apple Pie
    • Strawberry Passionfruit Cream Pie
    • Banana Cream Pie
  • Seasonal Quiche: Made with kale, tomatoes, onions, and gruyère.
  • Vanilla Whipped Cream ($10): Perfect for pairing with any pie.

For large orders, République requests customers reach out via email at info@republiquela.com. Orders can be placed through the République website, with full details on pickup times and availability.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

L.A. County Election Results: Preliminary Counts as of 4:00 a.m. Wednesday Morning

November 6, 2024

Read more
November 6, 2024

Westside Residents Weigh on Representatives, Ballot Measures, Judges and More As of 4:00 a.m., voters in Los Angeles County weighed...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City Municipal Election Results as of Wednesday, November 6 at 1:21 a.m

November 6, 2024

Read more
November 6, 2024

Preliminary Results in the Latest Election for Culver City as Votes Are Tabulated In the latest results from the Culver...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Police Seek Suspect in Vandalism of Jewish-Owned Businesses in L.A.’s Pico-Robertson Neighborhood

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

Authorities Investigate Series of Early Morning Attacks as Hate Crime Police are actively searching for a suspect accused of vandalizing...

Photo: CCPD
News

Driver Arrested in Culver City for Narcotics Possession and Unregistered Firearm

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

Early Morning Traffic Stop Reveals Suspected Drugs and Loaded Gun A traffic stop early Friday morning led to the arrest...

Photo: National Weather Service
News

High Alert: L.A. County Braces for Extreme Fire Weather and Powerful Winds

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

Residents Urged To Prepare as Red Flag Warning Goes into Effect  The Los Angeles County Fire Department, Sheriff’s Department, and...
News, Video

The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational...

Photo: Ka’Teen
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Election Day Freebies and Discounts: Where to Eat, Drink, and Watch Election Results

November 4, 2024

Read more
November 4, 2024

From Free Doughnuts To Watch Parties, How To Unwind With Election Night Deals With this election day being one of...

Photo: Facebook
News

Early Morning Call From Community Leads to Burglary Arrest in Culver City

November 4, 2024

Read more
November 4, 2024

Police Respond To Suspicious Activity Call, Arrest Suspect With Pickaxe Culver City police arrested a man early Friday morning in...
News

Culver City Police Department is Prepared to Ensure Community Safety During Election Week

November 4, 2024

Read more
November 4, 2024

Enhanced Patrols, Activated Emergency Center Ready, Culver City Voting Center is Open The Culver City Police Department has announced an...

Photo Credit: IMDB
Entertainment, News

Legendary Music Icon Quincy Jones Dies at 91 in Bel Air

November 4, 2024

Read more
November 4, 2024

Celebrated Musician, Producer Leaves an Indelible Legacy By Dolores Quintana Legendary musician, music producer, film and television producer, composer of...

Entertainment, News

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Lays Off Longtime Archive and Library Staff

November 4, 2024

Read more
November 4, 2024

Downsizing and Restructuring Continue, Affecting Employees with Decades of Service By Dolores Quintana Last week, the Academy of Motion Picture...

Photo: Facebook
News

LA County Opens 526 New Vote Centers for Early Voting, Announces Conditional Voting for Unregistered Residents

November 3, 2024

Read more
November 3, 2024

Metro LA Offers Free Rides on Election Day to Help Residents Get to the Polls Los Angeles County opened an...

Photo: Metro
News

New Aviation/Century Station Opens, Linking Metro’s C and K Lines

November 3, 2024

Read more
November 3, 2024

Metro’s Newest Station Paves the Way for Future LAX Transit Center The new Aviation/Century Station officially opened this week, marking...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

H5N1 Detected in LA County Wastewater, Health Officials Urge Precautions for Residents

November 3, 2024

Read more
November 3, 2024

Los Angeles County Investigates Low-Level H5 Avian Flu Detected in Wastewater The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is...

Photo: Heidi Duckler Dance Company
News

Two Events in Culver City This Weekend: Bike Registration and Dance Performance

November 1, 2024

Read more
November 1, 2024

Put the Brakes on Bicycle Theft and Enjoy an Evening of Dance and Interactive Art The Culver City Police Department...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR