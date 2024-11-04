Culver City Police Department is Prepared to Ensure Community Safety During Election Week

Enhanced Patrols, Activated Emergency Center Ready, Culver City Voting Center is Open

The Culver City Police Department has announced an operational plan for election week, designed to protect residents, businesses, and visitors throughout the city. As part of this plan, the department has activated its Emergency Operations Center and deployed additional officers to work alongside city resources and key infrastructure to maintain safety.

Culver City Police also emphasized its commitment to upholding the First Amendment rights of all community members, encouraging residents to exercise these rights peacefully.

“Thank you to all our community members for the continued partnership in public safety we share,” the department said in a statement. Officials also reminded residents to report any suspicious activity, urging the community to call (310) 837-1221 for non-emergencies or 9-1-1 for urgent situations.

The Culver City Government has reminded residents that Culver City’s Voting Center is open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Voters will select three City Council Members this term. Note that Culver CityBus will offer a free fare day for Election Day. You can also track your ballot online with the California Ballot Tracker.

According to the California Elections Code, any voter in line at the time of closing shall be provided the opportunity to receive and cast a ballot.