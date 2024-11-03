New Aviation/Century Station Opens, Linking Metro’s C and K Lines

Metro’s Newest Station Paves the Way for Future LAX Transit Center

The new Aviation/Century Station officially opened this week, marking a major milestone for Metro’s transit expansion. The station, located at 5601 W. Century Boulevard., will connect Metro’s C and K Lines, serving as a crucial link on the way to the upcoming LAX/Metro Transit Center, Metro announced Friday.

Aviation/Century is the eighth station on the K Line and features Rise, a prominent artwork installation by Sherin Guirguis. The station will be the new endpoint for the C Line, which now runs between Norwalk and Aviation/Century. The K Line will continue between Expo/Crenshaw and Westchester/Veterans, and between Aviation/Century and Redondo Beach, the new terminus for the K Line’s south segment.

The updated schedules for the C and K Lines, effective Nov. 3, are available on Metro’s website. Metro also announced a revised schedule for the C & K Line Link shuttle, which now includes a stop at Aviation/Century to facilitate transfers between lines.

Riders should use Aviation/Century as the new transfer point between the C and K Lines and the shuttle. Metro will be conducting train tests at various stations as they prepare to open the LAX/Metro Transit Center Station, which will connect Los Angeles International Airport to the Metro system.

Metro advised riders that they may hear both old and new station names during this testing phase but is working to ensure a smooth transition as new service lines and stations open.