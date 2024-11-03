November 4, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

New Aviation/Century Station Opens, Linking Metro’s C and K Lines

Photo: Metro

Metro’s Newest Station Paves the Way for Future LAX Transit Center

The new Aviation/Century Station officially opened this week, marking a major milestone for Metro’s transit expansion. The station, located at 5601 W. Century Boulevard., will connect Metro’s C and K Lines, serving as a crucial link on the way to the upcoming LAX/Metro Transit Center, Metro announced Friday.

Aviation/Century is the eighth station on the K Line and features Rise, a prominent artwork installation by Sherin Guirguis. The station will be the new endpoint for the C Line, which now runs between Norwalk and Aviation/Century. The K Line will continue between Expo/Crenshaw and Westchester/Veterans, and between Aviation/Century and Redondo Beach, the new terminus for the K Line’s south segment.

The updated schedules for the C and K Lines, effective Nov. 3, are available on Metro’s website. Metro also announced a revised schedule for the C & K Line Link shuttle, which now includes a stop at Aviation/Century to facilitate transfers between lines.

Riders should use Aviation/Century as the new transfer point between the C and K Lines and the shuttle. Metro will be conducting train tests at various stations as they prepare to open the LAX/Metro Transit Center Station, which will connect Los Angeles International Airport to the Metro system.

Metro advised riders that they may hear both old and new station names during this testing phase but is working to ensure a smooth transition as new service lines and stations open.


Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News

H5N1 Detected in LA County Wastewater, Health Officials Urge Precautions for Residents

November 3, 2024

Read more
November 3, 2024

Los Angeles County Investigates Low-Level H5 Avian Flu Detected in Wastewater The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is...

Photo: Heidi Duckler Dance Company
News

Two Events in Culver City This Weekend: Bike Registration and Dance Performance

November 1, 2024

Read more
November 1, 2024

Put the Brakes on Bicycle Theft and Enjoy an Evening of Dance and Interactive Art The Culver City Police Department...

Photo: Facebook
News

All You Need to Know to Attend the Dodgers Victory Parade Tomorrow in DTLA

November 1, 2024

Read more
November 1, 2024

World Champions and LA’s Team to Greet Angelenos After Win of NY Yankees The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that their...

Photo Credit: Google Earth
News

Beverly Hills City Government Agrees to a Stipulated Judgment After Blocking Abortion Clinic Opening

November 1, 2024

Read more
November 1, 2024

City to Implement Training, Oversight on Reproductive Rights Following Legal Settlement  California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a legal agreement...

Photo Credit: Santa Monica History Museum
News

Dia De Los Muertos 2024: Here’s Where To Celebrate The Holiday Tradition This Weekend

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

Los Angeles Has a Variety of Ways to Explore Latino Culture and Honor Ancestors Starting just after Halloween, Dia de...
News, Video

(Video) Downtown L.A. Reacts to World Series Victory

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

The Dodgers Are World Series Champs For The Eighth Time https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTFtyDDKn/

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Halloween Pre-Game Party Brings Chills and Spooky Thrills to The Rose Venice

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

Enjoy Halloween With Festive Cocktails, Appetizers, and a Costume Contest The Rose Venice in Venice is set to host a...
News, Video

(Video) Something About Her’s First Tea Time Was a Big Hit

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

The Next Date is November Third. Beautiful vibes, deciduous food and drink. Don’t miss it. @Something About Her @culvercitywlanews Something...

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Something About Her Sandwich Shop Hosts Second Exclusive Tea Time on November 3

October 30, 2024

Read more
October 30, 2024

By Dolores Quintana West Hollywood’s Delightful Sandwich Spot by Vanderpump Rules Stars Has Tea Service Something About Her, the adorable...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Helms Bakery Reopens in Culver City After 55 Years, Welcoming Fans Old and New

October 30, 2024

Read more
October 30, 2024

Iconic West LA Bakery Returns With Pastries, Sandwiches, and Nostalgia After teasing Westside residents since January 2023 on Instagram, Helms...

Photo: YouTube
News

Los Angeles Dodgers Win 2024 World Series in Thrilling Comeback Against Yankees

October 30, 2024

Read more
October 30, 2024

Dodgers Claims the Championship Title With a Stunning Victory The Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series Champions as of 8:56...

Photo: CCPD
News

Culver City Police Arrest Suspect After Witnessing Suspicious Behavior

October 30, 2024

Read more
October 30, 2024

Vigilance of Officers on Patrol Removes Illegal Weapon from the Streets Culver City Police officers were on patrol early Wednesday...
News, Video

(Video) Home Front Build Maintains Original Architectural Vision For Modern Homes

October 29, 2024

Read more
October 29, 2024

For More Information, Go to homefrontbuild.com @culvercitywlanews Home Front Build Adapts Original Vision of Architect Into Modern Structures #home #construction...
News, Real Estate

Kanye West Buys $35 Million Beverly Park Mansion in Exclusive Beverly Hills Neighborhood

October 29, 2024

Read more
October 29, 2024

The 20,000-Square-Foot Estate Comes Just After West Sold His Gutted Malibu Home According to property records, rapper Kanye West, now...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Governor Gavin Newsom Allocates $827 Million to Combat Homelessness Statewide

October 29, 2024

Read more
October 29, 2024

New Funding Aims To Create Housing, Expand Shelters, Enhance Support Services Governor Gavin Newsom announced $827 million in new state...

