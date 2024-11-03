November 4, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LA County Opens 526 New Vote Centers for Early Voting, Announces Conditional Voting for Unregistered Residents

Photo: Facebook

Metro LA Offers Free Rides on Election Day to Help Residents Get to the Polls

Los Angeles County opened an additional 526 Vote Centers on Saturday for the 2024 General Election, according to Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan. Voters can cast their ballots in person or return Vote by Mail ballots at any of these centers.

The Vote Centers will operate daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with extended hours on Election Day, November 5, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. A full list of Vote Center locations, complete with a searchable map, is available online at locator.lavote.gov. As of this weekend, over 138,000 LA County voters have already cast their ballots

“With additional Vote Centers opening this weekend, we encourage voters to take advantage of early voting options to avoid Election Day lines and ensure their voices are heard in the Election Night results,” Logan said. “Voting early provides greater convenience and contributes to a smoother, more efficient election process for all.”

For those who missed the voter registration deadline, Los Angeles County offers Conditional Voter Registration at all Vote Centers. This option allows eligible voters to register and vote on the same day.

The 2024 ballot includes a wide array of contests, from local races to federal representatives and statewide measures. Logan urged voters to review their ballots ahead of time and consider voting early to avoid potential Election Day delays.

Metro LA has announced that there will be free rides on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5, to help you get to the polls – or anywhere else. In addition, there are vote-by-mail drop boxes at 9 stations and many others near our system. You can locate these drop boxes here

You can use this Metro Bike code: 110524 or this Micro Code: Vote24 for free rides on Metro Bikes and Micro Buses.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Metro
News

New Aviation/Century Station Opens, Linking Metro’s C and K Lines

November 3, 2024

Read more
November 3, 2024

Metro’s Newest Station Paves the Way for Future LAX Transit Center The new Aviation/Century Station officially opened this week, marking...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

H5N1 Detected in LA County Wastewater, Health Officials Urge Precautions for Residents

November 3, 2024

Read more
November 3, 2024

Los Angeles County Investigates Low-Level H5 Avian Flu Detected in Wastewater The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is...

Photo: Heidi Duckler Dance Company
News

Two Events in Culver City This Weekend: Bike Registration and Dance Performance

November 1, 2024

Read more
November 1, 2024

Put the Brakes on Bicycle Theft and Enjoy an Evening of Dance and Interactive Art The Culver City Police Department...

Photo: Facebook
News

All You Need to Know to Attend the Dodgers Victory Parade Tomorrow in DTLA

November 1, 2024

Read more
November 1, 2024

World Champions and LA’s Team to Greet Angelenos After Win of NY Yankees The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that their...

Photo Credit: Google Earth
News

Beverly Hills City Government Agrees to a Stipulated Judgment After Blocking Abortion Clinic Opening

November 1, 2024

Read more
November 1, 2024

City to Implement Training, Oversight on Reproductive Rights Following Legal Settlement  California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a legal agreement...

Photo Credit: Santa Monica History Museum
News

Dia De Los Muertos 2024: Here’s Where To Celebrate The Holiday Tradition This Weekend

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

Los Angeles Has a Variety of Ways to Explore Latino Culture and Honor Ancestors Starting just after Halloween, Dia de...
News, Video

(Video) Downtown L.A. Reacts to World Series Victory

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

The Dodgers Are World Series Champs For The Eighth Time https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTFtyDDKn/

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Halloween Pre-Game Party Brings Chills and Spooky Thrills to The Rose Venice

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

Enjoy Halloween With Festive Cocktails, Appetizers, and a Costume Contest The Rose Venice in Venice is set to host a...
News, Video

(Video) Something About Her’s First Tea Time Was a Big Hit

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

The Next Date is November Third. Beautiful vibes, deciduous food and drink. Don’t miss it. @Something About Her @culvercitywlanews Something...

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Something About Her Sandwich Shop Hosts Second Exclusive Tea Time on November 3

October 30, 2024

Read more
October 30, 2024

By Dolores Quintana West Hollywood’s Delightful Sandwich Spot by Vanderpump Rules Stars Has Tea Service Something About Her, the adorable...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Helms Bakery Reopens in Culver City After 55 Years, Welcoming Fans Old and New

October 30, 2024

Read more
October 30, 2024

Iconic West LA Bakery Returns With Pastries, Sandwiches, and Nostalgia After teasing Westside residents since January 2023 on Instagram, Helms...

Photo: YouTube
News

Los Angeles Dodgers Win 2024 World Series in Thrilling Comeback Against Yankees

October 30, 2024

Read more
October 30, 2024

Dodgers Claims the Championship Title With a Stunning Victory The Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series Champions as of 8:56...

Photo: CCPD
News

Culver City Police Arrest Suspect After Witnessing Suspicious Behavior

October 30, 2024

Read more
October 30, 2024

Vigilance of Officers on Patrol Removes Illegal Weapon from the Streets Culver City Police officers were on patrol early Wednesday...
News, Video

(Video) Home Front Build Maintains Original Architectural Vision For Modern Homes

October 29, 2024

Read more
October 29, 2024

For More Information, Go to homefrontbuild.com @culvercitywlanews Home Front Build Adapts Original Vision of Architect Into Modern Structures #home #construction...
News, Real Estate

Kanye West Buys $35 Million Beverly Park Mansion in Exclusive Beverly Hills Neighborhood

October 29, 2024

Read more
October 29, 2024

The 20,000-Square-Foot Estate Comes Just After West Sold His Gutted Malibu Home According to property records, rapper Kanye West, now...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR