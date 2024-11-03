LA County Opens 526 New Vote Centers for Early Voting, Announces Conditional Voting for Unregistered Residents

Metro LA Offers Free Rides on Election Day to Help Residents Get to the Polls

Los Angeles County opened an additional 526 Vote Centers on Saturday for the 2024 General Election, according to Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan. Voters can cast their ballots in person or return Vote by Mail ballots at any of these centers.

The Vote Centers will operate daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with extended hours on Election Day, November 5, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. A full list of Vote Center locations, complete with a searchable map, is available online at locator.lavote.gov. As of this weekend, over 138,000 LA County voters have already cast their ballots

“With additional Vote Centers opening this weekend, we encourage voters to take advantage of early voting options to avoid Election Day lines and ensure their voices are heard in the Election Night results,” Logan said. “Voting early provides greater convenience and contributes to a smoother, more efficient election process for all.”

For those who missed the voter registration deadline, Los Angeles County offers Conditional Voter Registration at all Vote Centers. This option allows eligible voters to register and vote on the same day.

The 2024 ballot includes a wide array of contests, from local races to federal representatives and statewide measures. Logan urged voters to review their ballots ahead of time and consider voting early to avoid potential Election Day delays.

Metro LA has announced that there will be free rides on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5, to help you get to the polls – or anywhere else. In addition, there are vote-by-mail drop boxes at 9 stations and many others near our system. You can locate these drop boxes here.

You can use this Metro Bike code: 110524 or this Micro Code: Vote24 for free rides on Metro Bikes and Micro Buses.