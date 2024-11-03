November 4, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

H5N1 Detected in LA County Wastewater, Health Officials Urge Precautions for Residents

Photo: Getty Photos

Los Angeles County Investigates Low-Level H5 Avian Flu Detected in Wastewater

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating potential sources of the H5 strain of avian influenza, detected for the first time at a low level in the county’s wastewater. H5N1, a type of avian flu virus that has been spreading among birds and mammals nationwide, has raised concerns despite a low risk to residents and no human cases in Los Angeles County.

Health officials emphasize that the overall risk to Los Angeles County residents remains minimal, with no evidence of human-to-human transmission of H5N1 in the United States. However, the county is taking proactive steps by working with dairy and meat processing sites to trace potential sources of contamination. The virus could have entered the wastewater system via animal droppings, discarded contaminated animal products, or infected animals.

However, the USDA also announced this week that the Oregon Department of Agriculture found a pig on Friday, Oct. 25, which was the first H5N1 detection in Crook County, Oregon. On Tuesday, Oct. 29, the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratories also confirmed that one of the farm’s five pigs would be infected with H5N1, marking the first detection of H5N1 in swine in the United States.    

Pigs are considered “mixing vessels” which is a theory that swine can be infected with viruses that originate from birds. Once pigs are infected, mixing with the mammalian DNA of pigs the avian virus can create a novel strain that can then infect human beings through direct or indirect contact. 

Routine surveillance, including wastewater sampling, is part of Public Health’s infectious disease monitoring. The H5 strain has previously been detected in both northern and southern California wastewater and identified at over 200 dairy locations across the state. Sixteen human cases have been reported in California, and health authorities, in collaboration with state and federal agencies, continue to closely monitor the situation. The United States has 41 reported human cases in total. 

Though human risk is low, Public Health is advising residents to follow best practices when around animals or handling animal products:

  • Avoid eating raw milk, raw cheeses, and undercooked meats.
  • Limit unprotected contact with sick or dead animals and materials contaminated by bird feces, which can spread the virus.
  • Observe wild birds from a distance and avoid handling them. If handling is necessary, practice good hand hygiene and consider wearing a mask.
  • Report sick or dead birds to local animal control agencies, as birds infected with H5N1 may appear healthy or exhibit symptoms such as inability to fly, seizures, difficulty walking, or sudden death.
  • Secure areas where pet birds or poultry are housed to prevent wild bird access.
  • Take down bird feeders and communal bird baths to reduce the risk of bird-to-bird transmission.

Pet owners should keep animals away from sick or deceased birds, as mammals like dogs and cats are at some risk of infection if they consume infected birds. Health officials are also recommending that residents with potential exposure to infected birds or animals receive a seasonal flu vaccine to lower the risk of simultaneous infection with both human and bird flu viruses.

Avian flu encompasses a range of influenza A viruses that primarily infect birds but can also spread to animals like cats, cows, and seals. H5N1 has been linked to outbreaks across various bird and mammal species in the U.S. and is being closely monitored as it marks the first known spread of bird flu to cows.

Symptoms of H5N1 in humans can include:

  • Respiratory symptoms: cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose
  • Body aches, headaches, and fatigue
  • Fever (though it may not be present in all cases)
  • Eye redness or conjunctivitis
  • Gastrointestinal symptoms: diarrhea, nausea, vomiting
  • Shortness of breath

For more information, visit our websites:

Avian flu in animals: publichealth.lacounty.gov/vet/HPAI.htm

Avian flu in humans: ph.lacounty.gov/acd/diseases/h5n1.htm

Residents with questions or seeking clinic information can reach the Public Health InfoLine at 833-540-0473, available daily from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Heidi Duckler Dance Company
News

Two Events in Culver City This Weekend: Bike Registration and Dance Performance

November 1, 2024

Read more
November 1, 2024

Put the Brakes on Bicycle Theft and Enjoy an Evening of Dance and Interactive Art The Culver City Police Department...

Photo: Facebook
News

All You Need to Know to Attend the Dodgers Victory Parade Tomorrow in DTLA

November 1, 2024

Read more
November 1, 2024

World Champions and LA’s Team to Greet Angelenos After Win of NY Yankees The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that their...

Photo Credit: Google Earth
News

Beverly Hills City Government Agrees to a Stipulated Judgment After Blocking Abortion Clinic Opening

November 1, 2024

Read more
November 1, 2024

City to Implement Training, Oversight on Reproductive Rights Following Legal Settlement  California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a legal agreement...

Photo Credit: Santa Monica History Museum
News

Dia De Los Muertos 2024: Here’s Where To Celebrate The Holiday Tradition This Weekend

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

Los Angeles Has a Variety of Ways to Explore Latino Culture and Honor Ancestors Starting just after Halloween, Dia de...
News, Video

(Video) Downtown L.A. Reacts to World Series Victory

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

The Dodgers Are World Series Champs For The Eighth Time https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTFtyDDKn/

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Halloween Pre-Game Party Brings Chills and Spooky Thrills to The Rose Venice

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

Enjoy Halloween With Festive Cocktails, Appetizers, and a Costume Contest The Rose Venice in Venice is set to host a...
News, Video

(Video) Something About Her’s First Tea Time Was a Big Hit

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

The Next Date is November Third. Beautiful vibes, deciduous food and drink. Don’t miss it. @Something About Her @culvercitywlanews Something...

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Something About Her Sandwich Shop Hosts Second Exclusive Tea Time on November 3

October 30, 2024

Read more
October 30, 2024

By Dolores Quintana West Hollywood’s Delightful Sandwich Spot by Vanderpump Rules Stars Has Tea Service Something About Her, the adorable...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Helms Bakery Reopens in Culver City After 55 Years, Welcoming Fans Old and New

October 30, 2024

Read more
October 30, 2024

Iconic West LA Bakery Returns With Pastries, Sandwiches, and Nostalgia After teasing Westside residents since January 2023 on Instagram, Helms...

Photo: YouTube
News

Los Angeles Dodgers Win 2024 World Series in Thrilling Comeback Against Yankees

October 30, 2024

Read more
October 30, 2024

Dodgers Claims the Championship Title With a Stunning Victory The Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series Champions as of 8:56...

Photo: CCPD
News

Culver City Police Arrest Suspect After Witnessing Suspicious Behavior

October 30, 2024

Read more
October 30, 2024

Vigilance of Officers on Patrol Removes Illegal Weapon from the Streets Culver City Police officers were on patrol early Wednesday...
News, Video

(Video) Home Front Build Maintains Original Architectural Vision For Modern Homes

October 29, 2024

Read more
October 29, 2024

For More Information, Go to homefrontbuild.com @culvercitywlanews Home Front Build Adapts Original Vision of Architect Into Modern Structures #home #construction...
News, Real Estate

Kanye West Buys $35 Million Beverly Park Mansion in Exclusive Beverly Hills Neighborhood

October 29, 2024

Read more
October 29, 2024

The 20,000-Square-Foot Estate Comes Just After West Sold His Gutted Malibu Home According to property records, rapper Kanye West, now...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Governor Gavin Newsom Allocates $827 Million to Combat Homelessness Statewide

October 29, 2024

Read more
October 29, 2024

New Funding Aims To Create Housing, Expand Shelters, Enhance Support Services Governor Gavin Newsom announced $827 million in new state...
News, Video

At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

October 29, 2024

Read more
October 29, 2024

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, and personalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel....

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR