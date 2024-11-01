November 1, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

All You Need to Know to Attend the Dodgers Victory Parade Tomorrow in DTLA

Photo: Facebook

World Champions and LA’s Team to Greet Angelenos After Win of NY Yankees

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that their celebratory parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday at Gloria Molina Grand Park, with the route passing in front of Los Angeles City Hall. Mayor Karen Bass will open the event and the parade starts at 11:00 a.m. at Gloria Molina Grand Park in front of Los Angeles City Hall. The Dodgers will then travel on double-decker buses on a parade route from 1st Street to Grand Avenue, then onto 5th Street, culminating at the intersection of 5th and Flower Street, greeting fans along the way.

Following the parade, a special ticketed event will be held at Dodger Stadium, starting at approximately 12:15 p.m. The Dodgers advise that attendees won’t have time to commute between the parade and Dodger Stadium events due to the schedule and the tickets for the event have sold out. 

This celebration is even more special because it will take place on Fernando Valenzuela’s birthday. 

With large crowds expected, Angelenos planning to attend are urged to take public transportation. Metro recommends these options for convenient travel to the parade:

  • B and D Lines: For those coming from North Hollywood or Wilshire/Western, head to Civic Center/Grand Park, Pershing Square, or 7th St/Metro Center stations.
  • A Line: For riders from the San Gabriel Valley or South Bay, stop at 2nd/Broadway, Grand Ave Arts/Bunker Hill, or 7th St/Metro Center stations.
  • E Line: Santa Monica and East LA travelers can arrive at 2nd/Broadway, Grand Ave Arts/Bunker Hill, or 7th St/Metro Center.
  • Union Station: Offers connections to Metrolink, Amtrak, and various bus lines.

Regular Metro fare is $1.75 or $3.50 round-trip. TAP vending machines are at all Metro Rail stations. Pro tip: purchase your roundtrip fare before your trip to avoid lines afterward. Metro will also have the Dodger Stadium Express running from Union Station for the ticketed celebration event at the ballpark. Plan your trip with Google/Apple Maps or metro.net.  

Dodger Stadium Express service will begin at 8:30 a.m. Please note that you must have an event ticket to ride the Dodger Stadium Express. Union Station is also served by Metrolink regional rail and Amtrak. You can transfer to the Metro A, B, and D Lines at Union Station. Valid Metrolink tickets allow you to transfer free to Metro. Find more info atwww.metrolinktrains.com.   

Additional safety personnel and Metro transit ambassadors will be on-site, and updated bus detour maps will be available on the Metro website by Friday morning.

While Metro is recommended, those driving to the parade are advised that streets around the event area will have restricted access. Drivers should plan for additional travel time, check for street closures, and review parking options. Vehicles parked along the parade route are subject to towing.

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 30: Will Smith #16 and Walker Buehler #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate on the field after defeating the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the 2024 World Series presented by Capital One between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Caltrans, in coordination with the LAPD, will close the southbound US101/Broadway off-ramp and both directions of the SR 110/Stadium Way off-ramps near Dodger Stadium for the ticketed event. Only those with tickets will be permitted into stadium parking areas.

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) and the LAPD are working together to ensure a safe and smooth celebration.

  • Traffic Flow: LADOT will have over 100 officers to monitor and direct traffic, with special plans to streamline routes to Dodger Stadium. Traffic engineers will establish the Dodger Stadium Express Lane for efficient travel.
  • Real-Time Monitoring: LADOT’s Automated Transportation Systems and Coordination (ATSAC) Center will oversee and adjust traffic signals as needed to manage congestion.

The City will activate its Emergency Operations Center to coordinate services and safety during the parade in collaboration with other departments.

LAPD officers will be out in full force along the parade route and around Dodger Stadium to ensure a secure environment, with additional resources deployed to safeguard nearby businesses and neighborhoods. The Los Angeles Fire Department will also station paramedics and emergency personnel near the events.

The Los Angeles Unified School District confirmed that schools will remain open on Friday, advising parents to anticipate increased traffic and plan for possible delays when taking children to school.

