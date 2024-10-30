Something About Her Sandwich Shop Hosts Second Exclusive Tea Time on November 3

By Dolores Quintana

West Hollywood’s Delightful Sandwich Spot by Vanderpump Rules Stars Has Tea Service

Something About Her, the adorable sandwich shop founded by Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney has continued to be popular among those who love a great sandwich. Located in West Hollywood at 640 N Robertson Boulevard, the establishment has sought to keep things fun and exciting by adding new events and fun specials.

The newest addition to Something About Her’s repertoire is their Tea Time. Held on a Sunday, the restaurant closed for the day to focus on the event, your tea time is an hour and you can book a time between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

But it’s not just tea, as customary with tea service, light sandwiches are served, and the restaurant offers a signature menu as well as a vegetarian menu. All guests over the age of 21 have a choice of a glass of Avaline Sparking or Rose wine when they are seated and three different kinds of traditional tea sandwiches, scones, and, of course, your choice of three different teas: Winter Blend Black Tea, Pineapple Papaya Green Tea, and S.A.H. Signature Herbal tea.

The signature tea service menu has Cucumber & Whipped Chive Goat Cheese, Sicilian Style Tuna Salad and Marinated Radishes, Burrata, Tomatoes & Balsamic Onion Marmalade sandwiches and Watermelon, Feta & Basil wrapped in prosciutto. The sandwiches are divine, with the Sicilian Tuna Salad and Marinated Radishes, and Burrata, Tomatoes, and Balsamic Onion Marmalade sandwiches as the standouts.





Space is limited to provide a relaxing experience, but you can reserve your spot, with up to four guests, by emailing info@sahsandwiches.com.