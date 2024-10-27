October 28, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

L.A. County Opens 122 Vote Centers for 2024 Election, with Drop-Off, Quick Check-In Options

Photo: Facebook

Vote Centers Open Daily for In-Person Voting or Ballot Drop-Off, With Interactive Tools

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced that 122 Vote Centers officially opened on Saturday, October 26, for the upcoming 2024 General Election. Voters can access these centers daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to cast their ballots in person or you can drop your ballot off at drop boxes at the Voting Center– no need to wait, simply drop off your already completed ballot at the front. A full list and map of Vote Center locations are available online at locator.lavote.gov.

On Election Day- November 5, Vote Centers will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

According to the LA County Registrar/Recorder’s social media, 30,700 Angelenos checked in to cast their votes this weekend. As of October 24, the Registrar/Recorder received 678,000 ballots in early voting. 

Additionally, registered voters have received postcards listing the nearest 11-day and 4-day Vote Centers to their homes. Eligible residents who missed the voter registration deadline may still vote by visiting any Vote Center to complete a Conditional Voter Registration and cast their ballot.

You can reduce time checking in at the Vote Center by scanning your Quick Check-in Code.

After entering your personal information your unique check-in code (barcode) will appear under your registration information. Show your code to the Election Worker when at the Vote Center to instantly check-in. Your Quick Check-in Code is also printed on your mailed Sample Ballot and Vote Center postcard. You may take either of those hard copies to the Vote Center as well.

To streamline the voting process, voters can use the Interactive Sample Ballot, an optional tool that allows voters to select their choices in advance on their smartphone or computer. 

You can watch an instructional video on using the Interactive Sample Ballot here:

As a reminder, electioneering is prohibited at voting centers as is corrupting the voting process, for more information about what constitutes electioneering or voting process corruption, read more here. For more general information, visit lavote.gov.

Mobile voting centers will be held at different venues including the Kia Forum on October 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Sofi Stadium on November 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and on November 5 from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Intuit Dome on November 4 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

