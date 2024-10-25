Metro Staff Recommends Withdrawing $434K from Culver City’s MOVE Grant Funding

Culver City’s Move to Remove Protected Bike Lanes Might Have a Cost

In an update to Measure M Metro Active Transport, Transit, and First/Last Mile (MAT) Program. Metro has asked its board to consider deobligating some of the funds granted to Culver City for the MOVE program. It doesn’t cover all of the funds that Culver City received, but $434,969.47 of the total, which was specifically earmarked for protected bike lanes aka Class IV Bikeway lanes in the city streets.

Since the City Council voted to remove the protected bike lanes, this is Metro’s response. It seems like the move by the city may have consequences. The document states, “The removal of project elements impacts the safety of vulnerable road users and affects the ranking that was used in project evaluations.”

The executed funding agreement between Metro and Culver City does contain a provision that states that should the facilities constructed with the monies that Culver City received from Metro cease to be used for the original purpose in the Scope of Work, those funds must be returned to Metro

The MAT funds paid for the installation of the Class IV bikeway, bus-only lanes, and bus boarding islands. This update states that Metro staff has made a recommendation to deobligate $434,969.47 in MAT funds but the remainder of the funds will remain with the City.

Deobligation must be approved by the Metro board, so it’s not a done deal, but if Metro does deobligate the funds, the next step is to inform the Culver City government that the specific portion of the funds must be returned.

When we contacted Culver City’s representatives, they had no comment.