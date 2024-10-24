Culver City Police Host Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on October 26

Safely Dispose of Unused Medications at the Drive-Thru Event

Culver City Police Department is encouraging residents to safely dispose of unused and expired prescription medications at their upcoming Drug Take-Back Day. The event will take place on Saturday, October 26, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the police station located at 4040 Duquesne Avenue.

The initiative allows residents to bring old, expired, or unneeded medications for proper disposal—no questions asked. Participants can walk, bike, or drive to the event, where a convenient drive-thru lane will be set up in front of the station. Those arriving by car can simply pull up, and officers will collect the medications without requiring individuals to leave their vehicles.

Organizers emphasize that proper disposal of medications helps protect both the community and the environment. However, the event will not accept needles or sharps.