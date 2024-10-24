Be Bright Coffee Celebrates 2nd Anniversary with Special Deals and Giveaways

Discounted Drinks, Fall Flavors, Prizes Await Customers at Melrose Avenue Café

Be Bright Coffee is marking its second anniversary this Saturday, October 26, with a day of celebration at its Melrose Avenue café. To thank loyal customers for their support, the popular coffee spot is offering special deals, giveaways, and prizes throughout the day.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., guests can enjoy $2 cold brews, $2 drip coffee, and a $3 cold brew topped with birthday cake foam. Be Bright has an excellent pumpkin pie latte and other drinks on their fall menu like “The Happy Camper,” pumpkin cold cream cold brew, the black sesame mocha, “It’s Giving Apple” and spiced apple espresso cream soda. The coffee shop makes its lattes with real pumpkin.

Coffee enthusiasts can also take advantage of 10% off all whole beans, perfect for stocking up on their favorite roasts. In addition to discounted drinks, Be Bright Coffee will be giving out prizes such as gift cards and branded hats as a token of appreciation to its customers.

The celebration will take place at Be Bright Coffee’s café located at 7311 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles.