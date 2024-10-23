October 23, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

UCLA Students and Faculty Sue University of California Regents Alleging Free Speech Violations

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana

Lawsuit Filed After Over 200 Protesters Arrested During Peaceful Campus Demonstration

The American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California (ACLU) has filed a lawsuit on behalf of two students and two faculty members at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) The lawsuit makes allegations of violations of their rights to free speech and expression against the Regents and accuses university officials of unlawfully arresting nonviolent demonstrators during a campus protest on May 2, 2024. 

The lawsuit stems from the Palestine Solidarity Encampment, a protest organized by UCLA students to oppose actions by the State of Israel and the Israeli Defense Forces, as well as UCLA’s financial ties to those actions. According to UCLA historians, the encampment was described as an “orderly and self-disciplined environment” that initially appeared to have the support of the university administration.

Screencap from Faculty for Justice in Palestine at UCLA

However, on May 2, just days after a mob of more than 100 masked individuals armed with toxic spray, fireworks, and other weapons attacked the encampment, UCLA police, and partner agencies, acting under the direction of UC leadership, dismantled the protest camp. This action resulted in the arrests of more than 200 students, faculty, and supporters. 

“Students decrying the genocide of Palestinians and the university’s complicity were brutally shut down by the same administrators who profess to support free expression,” said Graeme Blair, a plaintiff and associate professor of political science, who was arrested during the May 2 police raid. “As an educator, I am ashamed that the university failed our students.”

Vice Chancellor Darnell Hunt, who is now interim chancellor, responded to questions at a press conference organized by students on the afternoon of May 1 by asking what students what they thought the University administration could have done to stop the “hundreds” of attackers seemingly abdicating responsibility for student safety during the attack. The ACLU lawsuit names Interim Chancellor Darnell Hunt, Administrative Vice Chancellor Michael Beck, Director of UCLA’s Office of Public Safety Rick Braziel, Acting Chief of the UCLA Police Department, Gawini Gibson, Vice Chancellor Monroe Gordon Jr. and President of the University of California, Micheal Drake. 

According to the lawsuit, the protesters were engaged in peaceful demonstrations and had not committed any violent or illegal acts. Despite this, the university illegally declared the protest unlawful and ordered LAPD and California Highway Patrol to dismantle the encampment, forcing protesters to leave or face arrest.

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana

Mohammad Tajsar, senior staff attorney at the ACLU of Southern California, criticized the university’s actions. “Our laws prohibit the suppression of speech because it is unpopular or might provoke violent reactions,” he said. “Institutions of higher learning should serve as spaces to contest ideas, critique mainstream orthodoxies, and encourage dissenting voices.”

The protest encampment, which included a diverse group of students and faculty of various religious and ethnic backgrounds, was intended as a symbol of campus unity and democratic engagement.

“The encampment captured the ideals of campus life and the promise of an inclusive democracy,” said Benjamin Kersten, a plaintiff and graduate student in art history. “Our leaders should learn from their students instead of choosing to repress those fighting for justice.”

The plaintiffs are represented by the ACLU Foundation of Southern California and the law firm Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger. You can read the entire complaint here

UCLA responded with an emailed statement this afternoon, “We are aware of the legal action that was filed and are reviewing it. UCLA fully supports community members expressing their First Amendment rights in ways that do not violate the law or our policies, jeopardize community safety, or disrupt the functioning of the university. The encampment that arose on campus this Spring became a focal point for violence, a disruption to campus, and was in violation of the law. These conditions necessitated its removal.”

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City Earns Award for City’s Efforts in Project Homekey and Impact on Housing Crisis

October 23, 2024

Read more
October 23, 2024

City Recognized for Providing 73 Housing Units for Chronically Unhoused Residents Culver City has been recognized for its work on...

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
News

West Hollywood Sheriffs Announce Arrest in Vicious Attack on Barney’s Beanery Valet

October 22, 2024

Read more
October 22, 2024

Suspect Charged with Attempted Murder, Assault in Series of Five Attacks The West Hollywood Sheriffs Department held a press conference...

Photo: Youtube
News

Suspect Arrested for Violent Attack on Longtime West Hollywood Valet

October 22, 2024

Read more
October 22, 2024

West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department to Announce Arrest on Tuesday A male suspect has been arrested in connection with an attempted...

Photo: Culver City
News

How to Attend Courageous Conversations: Navigating Race Relations in Culver City

October 22, 2024

Read more
October 22, 2024

Youth Panelists Discuss Breaking Racial Barriers and Fostering Inclusivity Culver City’s Equity and Human Relations Advisory Committee (EHRAC) will host...

Photo: FDA
food, News

TreeHouse Foods Recalls Frozen Waffles Due to Listeria Contamination Risk

October 21, 2024

Read more
October 21, 2024

Frozen Waffles from Multiple Brands Sold at Several Local Retailers Recalled TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has voluntarily recalled certain frozen waffle...
News, Video

(Video) SM Police Officers Association Throws Support Behind Brock, De La Torre, Roknian and Lesley

October 21, 2024

Read more
October 21, 2024

See Why SMPD Officers Are Supporting These Candidates @culvercitywlanews See Why SMPD Officers Are Supporting These Candidates #losangeles #california #election...

Photo: Official
Entertainment, Film, News

The Oscar Micheaux Film Festival Kicks Off at the Culver Theater This Week

October 21, 2024

Read more
October 21, 2024

A Week-Long Celebration of Independent and Mainstream Cinema  The Oscar Micheaux Film Festival returns for its sixth annual celebration, running...

Photo: Neon
film review, News

Film Review: Anora

October 21, 2024

Read more
October 21, 2024

By Dolores Quintana Anora is writer and director Sean Baker’s newest punch to the cinematic consciousness. It is a chaotic...

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
News

UCLA Student President Issues Update on Charges Against Vigilantes in Encampment Attack

October 21, 2024

Read more
October 21, 2024

Felony Charges and Warrants in Process, U.S. Attorney Reviewing a Case By Dolores Quintana On Friday, the President of the...

Photo: Facebook
News

Three Suspects Arrested in Bel Air Attempted Robbery That Left Man Critically Injured

October 20, 2024

Read more
October 20, 2024

Victim Shot in the Head During Attempted Robbery at Home, LAPD Makes Arrests A man remains in critical condition after...

Photo: Culver City
News

Community Meeting to Explore Streetscape Enhancements in Culver City Arts District

October 18, 2024

Read more
October 18, 2024

A Meeting to Brainstorm Ideas for Enhancing the Streetscape Medians A community meeting will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19,...
film review, News

Film Review: The Shadow Strays [Toronto Film Festival]

October 18, 2024

Read more
October 18, 2024

By Dolores Quintana Indonesian action director Timo Tjahjanto has reached new heights with his latest opus, The Shadow Strays. You...
News, Video

(Video) Shutters on the Beach Brings Beachside Celebrations

October 18, 2024

Read more
October 18, 2024

For more information, go to shuttersonthebeach.com @culvercitywlanews For more info, go to shuttersonthebeach.com #losangeles #california #santamonica #fyp #foodie #food ♬...

Photo: YouTube
News

Menendez Family Rallies in Los Angeles, Launches “Justice for Erik and Lyle” Campaign

October 18, 2024

Read more
October 18, 2024

Relatives Urge Public Support as Brothers Seek Re-Sentencing Based on Abuse Evidence Nearly two dozen family members of Erik and...

Photo Credit: Facebook
News

Los Angeles Archdiocese Reaches $880 Million Settlement in Child Sexual Abuse Claims

October 17, 2024

Read more
October 17, 2024

Settlement Addresses Over 1,300 Cases Filed After California Bill AB-218’s Passage A settlement agreement in principle has been reached between...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR