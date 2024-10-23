Dodger Fever Takes Over LA: Pink’s Hot Dogs, Cardinale du VinJoin World Series Celebration

LA restaurants, Including Randy’s Donuts, Rally Behind The Dodgers

After the Dodgers clinched their spot in the 2024 World Series, the entire city has gotten Dodger Fever. Even restaurants are celebrating the series between longtime rivals our beloved Dodgers and the New York Yankees.

Pink’s Hot Dogs is joining in on the celebration by offering a special “Blues Dog” in honor of the team. The famous hot dog stand, a Los Angeles staple, has announced it will “bleed Dodger blue” throughout the championship series and has painted the iconic Pink’s building Dodger Blue, located at 709 N La Brea Avenue for the duration of the series.

Fans can purchase the “Blues Dog” at a discounted price, with a portion of the proceeds going to support the LA Dodgers Foundation. Pink’s, known for its long history of supporting local causes, encourages Dodgers fans to enjoy this limited-time offer while cheering on their team.

Photo Credit: Cardinale du Vin

Cardinale du Vin in Pico Robertson noted that the traffic on the east side of Los Angeles is going to be a preview of the Olympics in 2028, and offered Angelenos the opportunity to watch the game at their restaurant with their great wines, beers, cocktails, coffee, and Cardinale Dog made with SRF Wagyu beef on split top brioche with Kewpie mayo and fried shallots, escargots and herbed butter, Fancy Tinned Fish and Baguette with Butter (squid, sardines, trout, octopus), roasted bone marrow.

The restaurant has an official viewing party on Sunday of the F1 Grand Prix in Mexico City with Cambodian barbecue, courtesy of Kreung Kitchen, on the patio and a new lineup of low-ABV cocktails and 25% off of bottles of champagne. If you book your seat on Tock for $20, the restaurant will apply it as a credit to your tab. The race starts at 1:00 p.m. but the restaurant recommends arriving early for the best seating and to secure your food and drinks before the rush.

Randy’s Donuts has a special Dodge Blue Donuts and their Instagram post says, “GAME DAY is here, and we’re celebrating in true LA style with DODGERS DONUTS! Available at all LA locations!! These are going fast, so swing by and grab yours before they’re all gone!”