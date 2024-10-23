October 24, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Dodger Fever Takes Over LA: Pink’s Hot Dogs, Cardinale du VinJoin World Series Celebration

Photo: Instagram

LA restaurants, Including Randy’s Donuts, Rally Behind The Dodgers

After the Dodgers clinched their spot in the 2024 World Series, the entire city has gotten Dodger Fever. Even restaurants are celebrating the series between longtime rivals our beloved Dodgers and the New York Yankees. 

Pink’s Hot Dogs is joining in on the celebration by offering a special “Blues Dog” in honor of the team. The famous hot dog stand, a Los Angeles staple, has announced it will “bleed Dodger blue” throughout the championship series and has painted the iconic Pink’s building Dodger Blue, located at 709 N La Brea Avenue for the duration of the series. 

Fans can purchase the “Blues Dog” at a discounted price, with a portion of the proceeds going to support the LA Dodgers Foundation. Pink’s, known for its long history of supporting local causes, encourages Dodgers fans to enjoy this limited-time offer while cheering on their team.

Photo Credit: Cardinale du Vin

Cardinale du Vin in Pico Robertson noted that the traffic on the east side of Los Angeles is going to be a preview of the Olympics in 2028, and offered Angelenos the opportunity to watch the game at their restaurant with their great wines, beers, cocktails, coffee, and Cardinale Dog made with SRF Wagyu beef on split top brioche with Kewpie mayo and fried shallots, escargots and herbed butter, Fancy Tinned Fish and Baguette with Butter (squid, sardines, trout, octopus), roasted bone marrow.

The restaurant has an official viewing party on Sunday of the F1 Grand Prix in Mexico City with Cambodian barbecue, courtesy of Kreung Kitchen, on the patio and a new lineup of low-ABV cocktails and 25% off of bottles of champagne. If you book your seat on Tock for $20, the restaurant will apply it as a credit to your tab. The race starts at 1:00 p.m. but the restaurant recommends arriving early for the best seating and to secure your food and drinks before the rush. 

Randy’s Donuts has a special Dodge Blue Donuts and their Instagram post says, “GAME DAY is here, and we’re celebrating in true LA style with DODGERS DONUTS! Available at all LA locations!! These are going fast, so swing by and grab yours before they’re all gone!”

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef Wes Avila Opens MXO Steakhouse Featuring Monterrey Cuisine and Wood-Fire Cooking

October 24, 2024

Read more
October 24, 2024

Celebrate Día de Los Muertos at Mxo From October 31st to November 2nd Chef Wes Avila, known for his acclaimed...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Be Bright Coffee Celebrates 2nd Anniversary with Special Deals and Giveaways

October 24, 2024

Read more
October 24, 2024

Discounted Drinks, Fall Flavors, Prizes Await Customers at Melrose Avenue Café  Be Bright Coffee is marking its second anniversary this...
News, Video

(Video) Spooky Scary Skeletons Spotted in Brentwood

October 23, 2024

Read more
October 23, 2024

Maybe they wanted some tasty bagels at New York Bagel Co? Probably! @culvercitywlanews Spooky Scary Skeletons Spotted in Brentwood. Maybe...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

8 Nights at Birdie G’s: Chef Jeremy Fox Hosts Star-Studded Holiday Dinner Series in Santa Monica

October 23, 2024

Read more
October 23, 2024

Top Chefs From Across the USA Collaborate at Special Family-Style Dining Experience Birdie G’s, the Santa Monica restaurant helmed by...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City Earns Award for City’s Efforts in Project Homekey and Impact on Housing Crisis

October 23, 2024

Read more
October 23, 2024

City Recognized for Providing 73 Housing Units for Chronically Unhoused Residents Culver City has been recognized for its work on...

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
News

UCLA Students and Faculty Sue University of California Regents Alleging Free Speech Violations

October 23, 2024

Read more
October 23, 2024

Lawsuit Filed After Over 200 Protesters Arrested During Peaceful Campus Demonstration The American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California (ACLU)...

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
News

West Hollywood Sheriffs Announce Arrest in Vicious Attack on Barney’s Beanery Valet

October 22, 2024

Read more
October 22, 2024

Suspect Charged with Attempted Murder, Assault in Series of Five Attacks The West Hollywood Sheriffs Department held a press conference...

Photo: Youtube
News

Suspect Arrested for Violent Attack on Longtime West Hollywood Valet

October 22, 2024

Read more
October 22, 2024

West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department to Announce Arrest on Tuesday A male suspect has been arrested in connection with an attempted...

Photo: Culver City
News

How to Attend Courageous Conversations: Navigating Race Relations in Culver City

October 22, 2024

Read more
October 22, 2024

Youth Panelists Discuss Breaking Racial Barriers and Fostering Inclusivity Culver City’s Equity and Human Relations Advisory Committee (EHRAC) will host...

Photo: FDA
food, News

TreeHouse Foods Recalls Frozen Waffles Due to Listeria Contamination Risk

October 21, 2024

Read more
October 21, 2024

Frozen Waffles from Multiple Brands Sold at Several Local Retailers Recalled TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has voluntarily recalled certain frozen waffle...
News, Video

(Video) SM Police Officers Association Throws Support Behind Brock, De La Torre, Roknian and Lesley

October 21, 2024

Read more
October 21, 2024

See Why SMPD Officers Are Supporting These Candidates @culvercitywlanews See Why SMPD Officers Are Supporting These Candidates #losangeles #california #election...

Photo: Official
Entertainment, Film, News

The Oscar Micheaux Film Festival Kicks Off at the Culver Theater This Week

October 21, 2024

Read more
October 21, 2024

A Week-Long Celebration of Independent and Mainstream Cinema  The Oscar Micheaux Film Festival returns for its sixth annual celebration, running...

Photo: Neon
film review, News

Film Review: Anora

October 21, 2024

Read more
October 21, 2024

By Dolores Quintana Anora is writer and director Sean Baker’s newest punch to the cinematic consciousness. It is a chaotic...

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
News

UCLA Student President Issues Update on Charges Against Vigilantes in Encampment Attack

October 21, 2024

Read more
October 21, 2024

Felony Charges and Warrants in Process, U.S. Attorney Reviewing a Case By Dolores Quintana On Friday, the President of the...

Photo: Facebook
News

Three Suspects Arrested in Bel Air Attempted Robbery That Left Man Critically Injured

October 20, 2024

Read more
October 20, 2024

Victim Shot in the Head During Attempted Robbery at Home, LAPD Makes Arrests A man remains in critical condition after...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR