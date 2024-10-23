October 23, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Earns Award for City’s Efforts in Project Homekey and Impact on Housing Crisis

Photo: Culver City

City Recognized for Providing 73 Housing Units for Chronically Unhoused Residents

Culver City has been recognized for its work on Project Homekey at the 2024 Homes Within Reach Awards, hosted by the Southern California Association of Non-Profit Housing (SCANPH). The city received the “Rehabilitation Development of the Year” award for its efforts in providing 73 units of housing for chronically unhoused individuals. The project includes 38 interim housing units and 35 permanent supportive housing units.

The award honors excellence in affordable housing, and city staff, including Mayor Yasmine-Imani McMorrin, along with members of the Project Homekey operations, design, and construction teams, were present to accept the accolade on Thursday.

“Dozens of city staff from every department worked tirelessly with our design and construction partners to bring Project Homekey to life,” said Tevis Barnes, Director of Housing and Human Services. “Now, 70 of our unhoused neighbors have access to shelter and the wraparound services they need to move forward. I’m proud to be part of this incredible team.”

Culver City launched the dual motel repurposing project in October 2023, offering a safe indoor space where individuals can access supportive services, stabilize, and heal. The Permanent Supportive Housing units opened in October 2023, and the Interim Housing side followed in February 2024.

Exodus Recovery Inc. serves as the lead operator for both the interim and permanent supportive housing programs. Services offered include 24/7 case management, daily meals, onsite nursing care, housekeeping, and specialized security.

For more information on Culver City’s homelessness efforts, the city provides a Homeless Reporting Dashboard on its website. The dashboard, updated quarterly, outlines the city’s services and housing programs, displaying key performance indicators to track progress.

in News
Related Posts
Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
News

UCLA Students and Faculty Sue University of California Regents Alleging Free Speech Violations

October 23, 2024

Read more
October 23, 2024

Lawsuit Filed After Over 200 Protesters Arrested During Peaceful Campus Demonstration The American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California (ACLU)...

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
News

West Hollywood Sheriffs Announce Arrest in Vicious Attack on Barney’s Beanery Valet

October 22, 2024

Read more
October 22, 2024

Suspect Charged with Attempted Murder, Assault in Series of Five Attacks The West Hollywood Sheriffs Department held a press conference...

Photo: Youtube
News

Suspect Arrested for Violent Attack on Longtime West Hollywood Valet

October 22, 2024

Read more
October 22, 2024

West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department to Announce Arrest on Tuesday A male suspect has been arrested in connection with an attempted...

Photo: Culver City
News

How to Attend Courageous Conversations: Navigating Race Relations in Culver City

October 22, 2024

Read more
October 22, 2024

Youth Panelists Discuss Breaking Racial Barriers and Fostering Inclusivity Culver City’s Equity and Human Relations Advisory Committee (EHRAC) will host...

Photo: FDA
food, News

TreeHouse Foods Recalls Frozen Waffles Due to Listeria Contamination Risk

October 21, 2024

Read more
October 21, 2024

Frozen Waffles from Multiple Brands Sold at Several Local Retailers Recalled TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has voluntarily recalled certain frozen waffle...
News, Video

(Video) SM Police Officers Association Throws Support Behind Brock, De La Torre, Roknian and Lesley

October 21, 2024

Read more
October 21, 2024

See Why SMPD Officers Are Supporting These Candidates @culvercitywlanews See Why SMPD Officers Are Supporting These Candidates #losangeles #california #election...

Photo: Official
Entertainment, Film, News

The Oscar Micheaux Film Festival Kicks Off at the Culver Theater This Week

October 21, 2024

Read more
October 21, 2024

A Week-Long Celebration of Independent and Mainstream Cinema  The Oscar Micheaux Film Festival returns for its sixth annual celebration, running...

Photo: Neon
film review, News

Film Review: Anora

October 21, 2024

Read more
October 21, 2024

By Dolores Quintana Anora is writer and director Sean Baker’s newest punch to the cinematic consciousness. It is a chaotic...

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
News

UCLA Student President Issues Update on Charges Against Vigilantes in Encampment Attack

October 21, 2024

Read more
October 21, 2024

Felony Charges and Warrants in Process, U.S. Attorney Reviewing a Case By Dolores Quintana On Friday, the President of the...

Photo: Facebook
News

Three Suspects Arrested in Bel Air Attempted Robbery That Left Man Critically Injured

October 20, 2024

Read more
October 20, 2024

Victim Shot in the Head During Attempted Robbery at Home, LAPD Makes Arrests A man remains in critical condition after...

Photo: Culver City
News

Community Meeting to Explore Streetscape Enhancements in Culver City Arts District

October 18, 2024

Read more
October 18, 2024

A Meeting to Brainstorm Ideas for Enhancing the Streetscape Medians A community meeting will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19,...
film review, News

Film Review: The Shadow Strays [Toronto Film Festival]

October 18, 2024

Read more
October 18, 2024

By Dolores Quintana Indonesian action director Timo Tjahjanto has reached new heights with his latest opus, The Shadow Strays. You...
News, Video

(Video) Shutters on the Beach Brings Beachside Celebrations

October 18, 2024

Read more
October 18, 2024

For more information, go to shuttersonthebeach.com @culvercitywlanews For more info, go to shuttersonthebeach.com #losangeles #california #santamonica #fyp #foodie #food ♬...

Photo: YouTube
News

Menendez Family Rallies in Los Angeles, Launches “Justice for Erik and Lyle” Campaign

October 18, 2024

Read more
October 18, 2024

Relatives Urge Public Support as Brothers Seek Re-Sentencing Based on Abuse Evidence Nearly two dozen family members of Erik and...

Photo Credit: Facebook
News

Los Angeles Archdiocese Reaches $880 Million Settlement in Child Sexual Abuse Claims

October 17, 2024

Read more
October 17, 2024

Settlement Addresses Over 1,300 Cases Filed After California Bill AB-218’s Passage A settlement agreement in principle has been reached between...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR