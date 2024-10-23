Culver City Earns Award for City’s Efforts in Project Homekey and Impact on Housing Crisis

City Recognized for Providing 73 Housing Units for Chronically Unhoused Residents

Culver City has been recognized for its work on Project Homekey at the 2024 Homes Within Reach Awards, hosted by the Southern California Association of Non-Profit Housing (SCANPH). The city received the “Rehabilitation Development of the Year” award for its efforts in providing 73 units of housing for chronically unhoused individuals. The project includes 38 interim housing units and 35 permanent supportive housing units.

The award honors excellence in affordable housing, and city staff, including Mayor Yasmine-Imani McMorrin, along with members of the Project Homekey operations, design, and construction teams, were present to accept the accolade on Thursday.

“Dozens of city staff from every department worked tirelessly with our design and construction partners to bring Project Homekey to life,” said Tevis Barnes, Director of Housing and Human Services. “Now, 70 of our unhoused neighbors have access to shelter and the wraparound services they need to move forward. I’m proud to be part of this incredible team.”

Culver City launched the dual motel repurposing project in October 2023, offering a safe indoor space where individuals can access supportive services, stabilize, and heal. The Permanent Supportive Housing units opened in October 2023, and the Interim Housing side followed in February 2024.

Exodus Recovery Inc. serves as the lead operator for both the interim and permanent supportive housing programs. Services offered include 24/7 case management, daily meals, onsite nursing care, housekeeping, and specialized security.



For more information on Culver City’s homelessness efforts, the city provides a Homeless Reporting Dashboard on its website. The dashboard, updated quarterly, outlines the city’s services and housing programs, displaying key performance indicators to track progress.