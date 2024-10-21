TreeHouse Foods Recalls Frozen Waffles Due to Listeria Contamination Risk

Frozen Waffles from Multiple Brands Sold at Several Local Retailers Recalled

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has voluntarily recalled certain frozen waffle products due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, the company announced. The affected products, distributed across the U.S. and Canada, may pose a serious health risk, particularly to young children, elderly individuals, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems.

While healthy individuals may experience only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, nausea, and diarrhea, Listeria monocytogenes can lead to more severe outcomes in vulnerable populations, including miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

The products have been sold at Kroger stores, including Ralphs, Vons, Albertsons, Target, Sprouts, Walmart, Food4Less, Smart and Final, and Western Foods. The brands that are affected and sold in Southern California are Kodiak Cakes, Bettergoods, Good & Gather, Simple Truth, Great Value, and Western Family.

To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall. The contamination was discovered through routine testing at TreeHouse Foods’ manufacturing facility. Consumers are advised to check their freezers and dispose of any recalled products or return them to the point of purchase for a refund.

The recalled products can be identified by the UPC code on the back of the carton and the Lot Code and Best By Date on the end of the carton. You can check for the names of the affected brands and dates on this list.

Consumers with questions can contact TreeHouse Foods at 800-596-2903, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST. This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).