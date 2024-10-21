The Oscar Micheaux Film Festival Kicks Off at the Culver Theater This Week

A Week-Long Celebration of Independent and Mainstream Cinema

The Oscar Micheaux Film Festival returns for its sixth annual celebration, running from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2024, at The Culver Theater in downtown Culver City. This week-long event will feature exclusive film screenings, industry networking opportunities, mixers, and educational panels led by top executives and creators from both independent and mainstream companies.

The festival offers a 10% discount on tickets and passes with the code “MFFCulver10.” Attendees are encouraged to visit micheauxfilmfest.com for the full schedule and updates. The festival also invites the public to follow its social media channels at Micheaux Film Festival to stay connected.

Kicking off the festivities is the Festival Welcome Mixer, taking place on Monday, Oct. 21, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Gathering Spot, located at 5211 W. Adams Blvd. Hosted by Jaime Camil, the evening continues with a special screening of “Desde la Raíz,” a Roku series exploring the cultural history and future of Mexican products. The screening begins at 7:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, Oct. 22, attendees can join the Opening Night Pre-Reception at 5:30 p.m. in The Culver Theater lobby, where filmmakers, guests, and community supporters will gather to celebrate the start of the festival.

A festival highlight takes place on Friday, Oct. 25, with SONY Pictures Clips & Conversation at 7:45 p.m. This special event features an exclusive look at scenes from an untitled buddy comedy starring Keke Palmer and SZA, produced by TriStar Pictures. The conversation, led by the film’s director, Lawrence Lamont, will delve into the creative process behind the project.

The Oscar Micheaux Film Festival promises a week of celebration, inspiration, and collaboration, honoring the legacy of trailblazing Black filmmaker Oscar Micheaux.