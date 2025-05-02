May 2, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Police Search for Suspects in Attempted Smash-and-Grab at West L.A. Bakery

Photo: YouTube

Investigation of Burglary Attempt at Pico-Robertson Bakery Underway

Authorities are searching for four suspects who attempted to burglarize a West Los Angeles bakery early Thursday morning by smashing through the front entrance and attempting to access the store’s safe, as reported by KTLA 5 News.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. at Bibi’s Bakery & Café, located at 8928 West Pico Blvd. in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Surveillance footage shows the suspects, all wearing hooded clothing, arriving in a black sedan before using a hammer to break the glass front door. Once inside, they attempted to pry open both a cash drawer and a safe, but were unable to access either.

The group fled the scene after taking money from the tip jar, police said. The owner estimated that they made off with about fifty dollars in tips. The owner said that the video showed a laser focus on robbery on the part of the thieves, so he thinks it was unlikely to have been an antisemitic incident. 

Employees arriving for work shortly after the break-in heard the building’s security alarm and alerted the bakery’s owner. No injuries were reported.

Owner Dan Messinger expressed frustration over the damage but said he was thankful no one was hurt. “A silver lining of today has been the support of the community,” he said. “It does make me feel good inside to know that we have their support.”

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 1-877-527-3247.

