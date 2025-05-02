May 2, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City’s Hero Faire Returns May 4 With Costumes, Contests, and Community Fun

Photo: Official

A Whimsical Adventure for Families and Fantasy Fans This Weekend

Families, friends, and fantasy fans alike are invited to embrace their inner hero during Hero Faire, a free, all-ages community event taking place on Sunday, May 4, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.

Organizers encourage attendees to arrive in costume and prepare for a day filled with interactive games, live performances, creative activities, and themed attractions designed to spark the imagination of children and adults alike.

While admission is free, participants can purchase activity tickets on-site for $1 each, which grant access to a variety of hands-on experiences. Activities include:

  • Bounce Castle – 2 tickets
  • Cardboard Cosplay Station – Build your own armor (2–5 tickets)
  • Nerf Archery Range – 1 ticket
  • Hobby Horse Jousting – 1 ticket per jouster
  • Evil Laugh Contest – 1 ticket
  • Ye Olde Jail – Arrest your friends (5 tickets)
  • Photo Booth – Free

Entertainment highlights include live performances from School of Rock at noon and League of Swords at 2:00 p.m., both free to attend.

The event will also feature appearances by local creators and community partners such as The Hero Workshop, The Culinary Dude, Danny Dunn Designs, Costume Design House, Rae Ann Designs, Chess at 3, Soft and Loopy, and more.

Described by organizers as a mix of merriment and mayhem “in the best way possible,” Hero Faire invites guests to channel knights, rogues, space wizards, or any character of their choosing in a day dedicated to fun, fantasy, and community.

in News
Related Posts
Photo Credit: IMDB
Entertainment, film review, News

Film Review: The Accountant 2

May 2, 2025

Read more
May 2, 2025

FILM REVIEWTHE ACCOUNTANT 2Rated R124 MinutesReleased April 25th   I’m impressed with The Accountant 2. It’s intelligently written, tightly paced, and...

Photo: YouTube
News

Driver in Fatal PCH Crash That Killed Four Pepperdine Students Ordered to Stand Trial

May 2, 2025

Read more
May 2, 2025

Man Accused of Driving 104 MPH in Fatal Malibu Crash  Fraser Michael Bohm, 23, was held to answer on four...

Photo: YouTube
News

Police Search for Suspects in Attempted Smash-and-Grab at West L.A. Bakery

May 2, 2025

Read more
May 2, 2025

Investigation of Burglary Attempt at Pico-Robertson Bakery Underway Authorities are searching for four suspects who attempted to burglarize a West...
News

Rolling Robots Camp is a ‘Tech Genius Program’

May 1, 2025

Read more
May 1, 2025

Roll out the … robots.  An afterschool learning center for robotics and STEM is hosting weekly camps this summer designed...

Photo Credit: SJPatUCLA Instagram
News

UCLA Police Confront Students at Anniversary Screening of Encampment Documentary

May 1, 2025

Read more
May 1, 2025

Students Mark Somber Anniversary With a Film, UCPD Responds in Force On the first anniversary of the attack on the...

Photo Credit: Socalo
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Cinco de Mayo Heats Up West Los Angeles With Food, Art, Music, and Mezcal Tastings

May 1, 2025

Read more
May 1, 2025

Mezcal Tastings, DJ Sets, Live Mural Installations, and Tlayudas Await It’s almost time for the holiday that isn’t celebrated in...

Photo Credit: The Gourmandise School
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Make Your Own Pizza and Sip Craft Beer at Santa Monica’s Gourmandise School May 4

May 1, 2025

Read more
May 1, 2025

DIY Pizza and Craft Beer Collab Coming to Santa Monica Place Food lovers are invited to roll up their sleeves...
News, Video

(Video) A Plus Tree: A Steward of Urban Forest Management Across Los Angeles

April 30, 2025

Read more
April 30, 2025

For More Info, Go To Aplustree.com For More Info, Go To https://t.co/fvJmXNZPfw pic.twitter.com/acHlzYhaFs — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) May 1, 2025

Photo Credit: Hatchet Hall
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Celebrate the Kentucky Derby Day with Two Stylish Parties in L.A. on May 3

April 30, 2025

Read more
April 30, 2025

Two Ways to Celebrate Derby Day: From Rooftop Revelry to Classic Cocktails Hatchet Hall is inviting guests to don their...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Free Spanish Wine Happy Hour Coming to The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills

April 30, 2025

Read more
April 30, 2025

Gratis Happy Hour Includes Cheeses, Hand-Cut Jamón, and Exclusive Pairings Wine lovers are invited to a complimentary happy hour at...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Westside Restaurant Owner Alleges Excessive Force by LAPD in New Civil Rights Lawsuit

April 30, 2025

Read more
April 30, 2025

Arrest Occurred After Business Owner Attempted to Make a Misconduct Complaint The co-owner of a well-known café in South Los...
Breaking News, News

L.A. Councilmembers, Labor Leaders Oppose Proposed Cuts to LAPD Civilian Workforce

April 30, 2025

Read more
April 30, 2025

Roles Targeted Include Crime Scene Techs, 911 System Staff, and Fleet Mechanics Los Angeles City Councilmembers and labor leaders voiced...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Preliminary Hearing Begins for Driver in Malibu Crash That Claimed Four Pepperdine Students’ Lives

April 30, 2025

Read more
April 30, 2025

Defense Disputes Speed Claims in PCH Tragedy That Killed Four A Malibu man accused of speeding and crashing into a...
News

Prime Time Sports and Day Camps Coming Soon

April 30, 2025

Read more
April 30, 2025

Prime Time Sports Camp has remained a constant in the everchanging camp landscape for over 30 years by following this...
News

Tingly Drinks, Kona Coffee, and Comedy Nights: Kavahana Brings a New Kind of Buzz to Santa Monica

April 29, 2025

Read more
April 29, 2025

Right around the corner from Main Street, Kavahana is redefining how people hang out in Santa Monica. Part kava nectar...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR