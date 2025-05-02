Culver City’s Hero Faire Returns May 4 With Costumes, Contests, and Community Fun

A Whimsical Adventure for Families and Fantasy Fans This Weekend

Families, friends, and fantasy fans alike are invited to embrace their inner hero during Hero Faire, a free, all-ages community event taking place on Sunday, May 4, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.

Organizers encourage attendees to arrive in costume and prepare for a day filled with interactive games, live performances, creative activities, and themed attractions designed to spark the imagination of children and adults alike.

While admission is free, participants can purchase activity tickets on-site for $1 each, which grant access to a variety of hands-on experiences. Activities include:

Bounce Castle – 2 tickets



Cardboard Cosplay Station – Build your own armor (2–5 tickets)



Nerf Archery Range – 1 ticket



Hobby Horse Jousting – 1 ticket per jouster



Evil Laugh Contest – 1 ticket



Ye Olde Jail – Arrest your friends (5 tickets)



Photo Booth – Free



Entertainment highlights include live performances from School of Rock at noon and League of Swords at 2:00 p.m., both free to attend.

The event will also feature appearances by local creators and community partners such as The Hero Workshop, The Culinary Dude, Danny Dunn Designs, Costume Design House, Rae Ann Designs, Chess at 3, Soft and Loopy, and more.

Described by organizers as a mix of merriment and mayhem “in the best way possible,” Hero Faire invites guests to channel knights, rogues, space wizards, or any character of their choosing in a day dedicated to fun, fantasy, and community.