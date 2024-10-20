Three Suspects Arrested in Bel Air Attempted Robbery That Left Man Critically Injured

Victim Shot in the Head During Attempted Robbery at Home, LAPD Makes Arrests

A man remains in critical condition after being shot in the head during an attempted robbery in West Los Angeles, prompting the arrest of three suspects, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said.

The incident occurred on September 13, 2024, in the 11400 block of North Thurston Circle, where the victim and his wife were confronted by several armed suspects in their driveway. The suspects demanded property from the couple, and during the robbery attempt, they shot the victim in the head. The suspects then fled the scene in a waiting vehicle.

The victim, fitness influencer and gym owner Miguel Aguilar was transported to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition. One of the suspects, later identified as Mario Melara, was critically injured during the confrontation and later died at a local hospital.

After a month-long investigation, the LAPD arrested three additional suspects—Jason Melara, Daymonee Johnson, and Mahki Taylor—on October 10, 2024, in Northern California in connection to the incident. All three are teenagers.

On October 15, 2024, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed multiple felony charges against the three suspects, including murder, attempted murder, attempted robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon.



The LAPD is urging anyone with information about the case to contact detectives at 213-486-6840 or email RHDTIPLINE@LAPD.ONLINE. Tips can also be provided anonymously via L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or through their website, www.lacrimestoppers.org.