Community Meeting to Explore Streetscape Enhancements in Culver City Arts District

A Meeting to Brainstorm Ideas for Enhancing the Streetscape Medians

A community meeting will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, to discuss potential enhancements to the streetscape medians in the Culver City Arts District. The meeting, open to all, is set to take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at The Parks Project, located at 8540 Washington Blvd. at Fay Avenue.

The focus of the discussion will be on transforming the medians between Helms Avenue and La Cienega Boulevard into drought-tolerant, low-maintenance amenities for the area.

Local stakeholders are encouraged to attend and collaborate on ideas for the project, which aims to revitalize the streetscape while reflecting the unique character of the Arts District.

Light refreshments will be provided during the event. For more information, contact Elaine Gerety Warner, the city’s economic development director, at elaine.warner@culvercity.org or (310) 253-5777.