Francesca Eastwood Arrested for Alleged Felony Domestic Violence in Beverly Hills

Actress and Daughter of Clint Eastwood Arrested After a Domestic Dispute

Francesca Eastwood, daughter of famed actor and filmmaker Clint Eastwood and actress Frances Fisher, was arrested in Beverly Hills over the weekend on suspicion of felony domestic violence, according to the Los Angeles Times.

According to TMZ, the couple were driving when they had an argument that escalated and the boyfriend called the Beverly Hills Police Department who requested that he drive to the city’s Safety Zone.

Beverly Hills Police officers responded to a possible domestic violence call at the department’s North Rexford Drive headquarters on Saturday. Based on the investigation, including statements and visible injuries, the 31-year-old actress was arrested, according to Lt. Andrew Myers of the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Eastwood, known for her roles in films like Old and MFA, was booked at the Beverly Hills Police Department Jail at 11:13 p.m. on Saturday. Her bail was set at $50,000. While information on her release was not immediately available, she was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Eastwood has not responded to requests for comment.