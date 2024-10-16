Cassia and Rustic Canyon Host Collaborative Dinners to Benefit the Southern Smoke Foundation

This Weekend Creative Teams of Chefs Will Spice Up Santa Monica For One Night Only

Two of Santa Monica’s favorite restaurants are taking part in a special dinner series that benefits the Southern Smoke Foundation this weekend.

Chefs Johanna Luat and Christina Nguyen are set to collaborate on a special dinner event exploring the flavors of Southeast Asia on October 18, 2024. The dinner, titled Cassia x Hai Hai: Powered by Resy, will take place at Cassia in Santa Monica as part of The Chef Conference.

Luat, the executive sous chef at Cassia, and Nguyen, the chef behind Minneapolis’ Hai Hai, will bring their expertise to a one-night-only culinary experience, highlighting bold and diverse dishes inspired by Southeast Asian cuisine. The event starts at 5:00 p.m., and spots are filling up quickly, according to Resy.

You can make your reservation here.

Rustic Canyon in Santa Monica will host a special collaboration dinner on Sunday, October 20, 2024, as part of The Chef Conference. The event, Rustic Canyon x Southern Smoke: Powered by Resy, will feature renowned chefs Joshua Pinsky from New York’s Claud, Christina Nguyen from Minneapolis’ Hai Hai, Claudette Zepeda, and Rustic Canyon’s Jeremy Fox and Chef de Cuisine Elijah DeLeon.

The dinner will benefit the Southern Smoke Foundation, a nonprofit organization that assists food and beverage industry workers. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m., with a menu priced at $125 per person. Alcoholic beverages will be charged based on consumption, and attendees must be 21 or older to consume alcohol.



You can reserve your space at Resy.