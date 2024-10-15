LA Residents Invited to Virtual Wildlife Safety Session Hosted by LA Animal Services

Interactive Webinar to Offer Tips on Coexisting with Coyotes and Mountain Lions

Los Angeles residents who are concerned about the appearance of wild animals, like coyotes and mountain lions, in their neighborhoods are invited to participate in an upcoming virtual informational session on local wildlife, hosted by Los Angeles Animal Services.

The session, which will take place on Tuesday, October 15 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m, aims to help the community better understand and coexist with wildlife in the area, and will be led by LA Animal Services Wildlife Specialists.

The interactive webinar will cover essential tips on how to safely interact with wildlife and protect pets from potential hazards. Those interested can register in advance here and a confirmation email will follow with details on how to join the session.

For more information and to register, visit the LA Animal Services website.