October 15, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LA Residents Invited to Virtual Wildlife Safety Session Hosted by LA Animal Services

Photo: Official

Interactive Webinar to Offer Tips on Coexisting with Coyotes and Mountain Lions

Los Angeles residents who are concerned about the appearance of wild animals, like coyotes and mountain lions, in their neighborhoods are invited to participate in an upcoming virtual informational session on local wildlife, hosted by Los Angeles Animal Services. 

The session, which will take place on Tuesday, October 15 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m, aims to help the community better understand and coexist with wildlife in the area, and will be led by LA Animal Services Wildlife Specialists. 

The interactive webinar will cover essential tips on how to safely interact with wildlife and protect pets from potential hazards. Those interested can register in advance here and a confirmation email will follow with details on how to join the session.

For more information and to register, visit the LA Animal Services website.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram: CD4LosAngeles
News

Los Angeles City Council Votes to Officially Recognize National Coming Out Day

October 15, 2024

Read more
October 15, 2024

The County Supervisors of Los Angeles Recognize the Day Earlier in the Week  The Los Angeles City Council voted to...

Photo: IMDB
News

Double Feature of The Thing and Halloween to Close Screamfest 2024, Honoring Dean Cundey

October 14, 2024

Read more
October 14, 2024

Dean Cundey Will Receive a Lifetime Achievement Award From Director John Carpenter The 24th Screamfest Horror Film Festival is set...

Photo Credit: Shawn’s Pumpkin Patch
News

Local Pumpkin Patches Open for Fall Fun and Family Activities Across West Los Angeles

October 14, 2024

Read more
October 14, 2024

Explore the Best Pumpkin Patches For a Festive Halloween Season By Dolores Quintana Spooky season has officially begun and local...
News, Video

(Video) Hotel Casa Del Mar: A Beacon of Coastal Charm

October 14, 2024

Read more
October 14, 2024

For more information, go to hotelcasadelmar.com @culvercitywlanews For more information, go to hotelcasadelmar.com #losangeles #california #vacation #restaurant #luxury #hospitality #resort...

Photo: Bike Culver City
News

Bike Culver City to Hold Vigil and March to Demand Safer Streets After Local Death

October 13, 2024

Read more
October 13, 2024

Vigil and March Set for October 14 to Call for Safer Roads Culver City residents will gather at the intersection...

Photo Credit: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles City Controller Warns of Financial Crisis as Liability Payouts Exceed Budget

October 13, 2024

Read more
October 13, 2024

Liability Claims Surpassed the City’s Annual Budget by $10 Million Three Months into 2024 Kenneth Mejia, the Los Angeles City...

Photo: MOVE Culver City
News

Culver City MOVE Project Update on Completed Work, Next Phase Begins October 14

October 13, 2024

Read more
October 13, 2024

Crews Continue Work on Pavement Markings, Signage Replacement, and Bus Detours Culver City has issued an update on the work...

Photo: Facebook
News

Luxury Watch Dealer Pleads Guilty to Defrauding Customers of $5.6 Million

October 13, 2024

Read more
October 13, 2024

“The Timepiece Gentleman” Admits To Running Ponzi-Like Scheme “The Timepiece Gentleman” pleaded guilty on Thursday to defrauding dozens of customers...
News

­­Home Front Build Channels Energy of Original Designer to Revive Homes

October 11, 2024

Read more
October 11, 2024

By Susan Payne Spanish Colonial, Mission Revival, Craftsman, Mid-Century and California Bungalows are just a few of the unique home...

Photo: Twitter
News

Altercation Outside Beverly Hills Restaurant Results in Social Media Misinformation

October 11, 2024

Read more
October 11, 2024

Porta Via Clarifies Details of the Incident, Condemning Violence and Harassment After a video of an incident in April went...

Photo: YouTube
News

Driver of Stolen Truck Arrested After High-Speed Chase Ending in Culver City

October 11, 2024

Read more
October 11, 2024

Suspect Drives Recklessly, Hitting Cars and Damaging Property A suspect driving a stolen Dodge Ram truck was arrested by The...

Photo: YouTube
News

Culver City Invites Community Feedback on Artist Laureate Program

October 10, 2024

Read more
October 10, 2024

Residents Are Encouraged To Share Their Thoughts with the City  The City of Culver City is inviting residents to provide...

Photo: Getty Museum
News

The Getty Celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day with Family Event Focused on Native Cultures

October 10, 2024

Read more
October 10, 2024

Workshops, Performances, Tours Highlight Southern California’s Indigenous Traditions In celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, the Getty Center will host its...

Photo: YouTube
News

Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office Reviewing Marilyn Manson Sex Crimes Case

October 10, 2024

Read more
October 10, 2024

Manson Accuser Takes Part in Press Conference to Accuse Gascón of Ignoring Her  The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office...
News, Video

(Video) Notre Dame Academy to Host Open House on Oct. 27

October 10, 2024

Read more
October 10, 2024

See How the All-Girls Catholic School is Empowering Young Women For The Future. For more info, go to academy.ndasla.org. @culvercitywlanews...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR