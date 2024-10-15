Fire at 405 Freeway, Water Main Break Closes Southbound Sepulveda Lanes in Culver City

Crews Work to Resolve Incidents Including a Water Main Break Near Westfield Mall

Two road closures occurred in Culver City today for two very different reasons. One has been resolved, but another will continue through the night.

Culver City Fire Department (CCFD) and Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) responded to a fire in a confined space beneath the 405 Freeway near 6999 S Centinela Avenue. LAFD was called in to deploy specialized personnel, certified in confined space entry, to assist in the operation.

The incident began at approximately 1:45 p.m. The fire was contained and access to Sepulveda Boulevard was restored at approximately 4:09 p.m.

Culver City Public Works has reported the closure of two southbound lanes of Sepulveda Boulevard, between Bankfield Avenue and Green Valley Circle, due to a water main break. The affected area is located near the Westfield Mall via an alert at 5:01 p.m.

Repair crews are on site and are working to address the issue, with completion expected by midnight. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes to avoid traffic delays in the area.

According to an emailed statement from the Culver City Police Department’s spokesperson Jennifer Attenzia, there is no known cause for the water main break.