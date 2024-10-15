October 16, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Fire at 405 Freeway, Water Main Break Closes Southbound Sepulveda Lanes in Culver City

Photo Credit: Culver City Fire Department Facebook

Crews Work to Resolve Incidents Including a Water Main Break Near Westfield Mall

Two road closures occurred in Culver City today for two very different reasons. One has been resolved, but another will continue through the night. 

Culver City Fire Department (CCFD) and Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) responded to a fire in a confined space beneath the 405 Freeway near 6999 S Centinela Avenue. LAFD was called in to deploy specialized personnel, certified in confined space entry, to assist in the operation.

The incident began at approximately 1:45 p.m. The fire was contained and access to Sepulveda Boulevard was restored at approximately 4:09 p.m.

Culver City Public Works has reported the closure of two southbound lanes of Sepulveda Boulevard, between Bankfield Avenue and Green Valley Circle, due to a water main break. The affected area is located near the Westfield Mall via an alert at 5:01 p.m.

Repair crews are on site and are working to address the issue, with completion expected by midnight. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes to avoid traffic delays in the area.

According to an emailed statement from the Culver City Police Department’s spokesperson Jennifer Attenzia, there is no known cause for the water main break.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: IMDB
News

Francesca Eastwood Arrested for Alleged Felony Domestic Violence in Beverly Hills

October 16, 2024

Read more
October 16, 2024

Actress and Daughter of Clint Eastwood Arrested After a Domestic Dispute  Francesca Eastwood, daughter of famed actor and filmmaker Clint...
News, Video

(Video) Smile 2 Preview Screening Hosted by Drag Artist HoSo Terra Toma at the Grove

October 16, 2024

Read more
October 16, 2024

Smile 2 will start terrifying audiences on Friday, October 18. @SmileMovie @culvercitywlanews Smile 2 Preview Screening Hosted by Drag Artist...

Photo Credit: IMDB
News, Real Estate

AFI Fest 2024: Horror Films to Take Center Stage During the Four-Day Festival

October 15, 2024

Read more
October 15, 2024

Supernatural Thrillers, Psychological Horrors, and Dark Comedies at AFI AFI Fest 2024, presented by Canva, returns to Hollywood from October...

Photo: Instagram: CD4LosAngeles
News

Los Angeles City Council Votes to Officially Recognize National Coming Out Day

October 15, 2024

Read more
October 15, 2024

The County Supervisors of Los Angeles Recognize the Day Earlier in the Week  The Los Angeles City Council voted to...

Photo: Official
News

LA Residents Invited to Virtual Wildlife Safety Session Hosted by LA Animal Services

October 15, 2024

Read more
October 15, 2024

Interactive Webinar to Offer Tips on Coexisting with Coyotes and Mountain Lions Los Angeles residents who are concerned about the...

Photo: IMDB
News

Double Feature of The Thing and Halloween to Close Screamfest 2024, Honoring Dean Cundey

October 14, 2024

Read more
October 14, 2024

Dean Cundey Will Receive a Lifetime Achievement Award From Director John Carpenter The 24th Screamfest Horror Film Festival is set...

Photo Credit: Shawn’s Pumpkin Patch
News

Local Pumpkin Patches Open for Fall Fun and Family Activities Across West Los Angeles

October 14, 2024

Read more
October 14, 2024

Explore the Best Pumpkin Patches For a Festive Halloween Season By Dolores Quintana Spooky season has officially begun and local...
News, Video

(Video) Hotel Casa Del Mar: A Beacon of Coastal Charm

October 14, 2024

Read more
October 14, 2024

For more information, go to hotelcasadelmar.com @culvercitywlanews For more information, go to hotelcasadelmar.com #losangeles #california #vacation #restaurant #luxury #hospitality #resort...

Photo: Bike Culver City
News

Bike Culver City to Hold Vigil and March to Demand Safer Streets After Local Death

October 13, 2024

Read more
October 13, 2024

Vigil and March Set for October 14 to Call for Safer Roads Culver City residents will gather at the intersection...

Photo Credit: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles City Controller Warns of Financial Crisis as Liability Payouts Exceed Budget

October 13, 2024

Read more
October 13, 2024

Liability Claims Surpassed the City’s Annual Budget by $10 Million Three Months into 2024 Kenneth Mejia, the Los Angeles City...

Photo: MOVE Culver City
News

Culver City MOVE Project Update on Completed Work, Next Phase Begins October 14

October 13, 2024

Read more
October 13, 2024

Crews Continue Work on Pavement Markings, Signage Replacement, and Bus Detours Culver City has issued an update on the work...

Photo: Facebook
News

Luxury Watch Dealer Pleads Guilty to Defrauding Customers of $5.6 Million

October 13, 2024

Read more
October 13, 2024

“The Timepiece Gentleman” Admits To Running Ponzi-Like Scheme “The Timepiece Gentleman” pleaded guilty on Thursday to defrauding dozens of customers...
News

­­Home Front Build Channels Energy of Original Designer to Revive Homes

October 11, 2024

Read more
October 11, 2024

By Susan Payne Spanish Colonial, Mission Revival, Craftsman, Mid-Century and California Bungalows are just a few of the unique home...

Photo: Twitter
News

Altercation Outside Beverly Hills Restaurant Results in Social Media Misinformation

October 11, 2024

Read more
October 11, 2024

Porta Via Clarifies Details of the Incident, Condemning Violence and Harassment After a video of an incident in April went...

Photo: YouTube
News

Driver of Stolen Truck Arrested After High-Speed Chase Ending in Culver City

October 11, 2024

Read more
October 11, 2024

Suspect Drives Recklessly, Hitting Cars and Damaging Property A suspect driving a stolen Dodge Ram truck was arrested by The...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR