AFI Fest 2024: Horror Films to Take Center Stage During the Four-Day Festival

Supernatural Thrillers, Psychological Horrors, and Dark Comedies at AFI

AFI Fest 2024, presented by Canva, returns to Hollywood from October 23-27 with a diverse selection of films, including a standout showcase of horror titles. Since this is spooky season, we thought we would highlight some of AFI’s scariest films. The festival, known for its broad range of cinematic voices, is highlighting a variety of genres this year, but horror takes center stage with films that explore fear and suspense in unique ways. The lineup promises a mix of supernatural, psychological, and darkly comedic stories that will thrill fans of the genre.

Among the highly anticipated features is Nightbitch, directed by Marielle Heller and starring Amy Adams. The film, based on Rachel Yoder’s bestselling novel, blends humor and horror in a story about the terrors of motherhood. David Cronenberg’s The Shrouds brings his signature style to a chilling narrative about grief and technology, with a cast led by Vincent Cassel and Diane Kruger. Sister Midnight, a horror-comedy by Karan Kandhari, showcases Radhika Apte’s standout performance, while Noémie Merlant’s The Balconettes combines horror and feminism in a story set during a heatwave in Marseille.

The festival will also feature a variety of short films, including Two People Exchanging Saliva, an absurdist French tragedy about forbidden love, and Rat!, a dark commentary on fan culture set in the world of music journalism. Other shorts like Dog, Recurrence, and Yummy round out the horror section, offering a range of narratives from eerie nightmares to darkly comedic tales.

AFI Fest 2024 continues to offer a platform for boundary-pushing filmmakers, promising a mix of genres that will captivate audiences throughout the five-day event.