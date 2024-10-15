October 16, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

AFI Fest 2024: Horror Films to Take Center Stage During the Four-Day Festival

Photo Credit: IMDB

Supernatural Thrillers, Psychological Horrors, and Dark Comedies at AFI

AFI Fest 2024, presented by Canva, returns to Hollywood from October 23-27 with a diverse selection of films, including a standout showcase of horror titles. Since this is spooky season, we thought we would highlight some of AFI’s scariest films. The festival, known for its broad range of cinematic voices, is highlighting a variety of genres this year, but horror takes center stage with films that explore fear and suspense in unique ways. The lineup promises a mix of supernatural, psychological, and darkly comedic stories that will thrill fans of the genre.

You can explore the entire program and schedule and purchase tickets at the AFI website

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: (L-R) Robert Townsend and Cord Jefferson at the AFI Fest 2023: screening of “American Fiction” at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on October 29, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for AFI)

Among the highly anticipated features is Nightbitch, directed by Marielle Heller and starring Amy Adams. The film, based on Rachel Yoder’s bestselling novel, blends humor and horror in a story about the terrors of motherhood. David Cronenberg’s The Shrouds brings his signature style to a chilling narrative about grief and technology, with a cast led by Vincent Cassel and Diane Kruger. Sister Midnight, a horror-comedy by Karan Kandhari, showcases Radhika Apte’s standout performance, while Noémie Merlant’s The Balconettes combines horror and feminism in a story set during a heatwave in Marseille.

The festival will also feature a variety of short films, including Two People Exchanging Saliva, an absurdist French tragedy about forbidden love, and Rat!, a dark commentary on fan culture set in the world of music journalism. Other shorts like Dog, Recurrence, and Yummy round out the horror section, offering a range of narratives from eerie nightmares to darkly comedic tales.

AFI Fest 2024 continues to offer a platform for boundary-pushing filmmakers, promising a mix of genres that will captivate audiences throughout the five-day event.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: IMDB
News

Francesca Eastwood Arrested for Alleged Felony Domestic Violence in Beverly Hills

October 16, 2024

Read more
October 16, 2024

Actress and Daughter of Clint Eastwood Arrested After a Domestic Dispute  Francesca Eastwood, daughter of famed actor and filmmaker Clint...
News, Video

(Video) Smile 2 Preview Screening Hosted by Drag Artist HoSo Terra Toma at the Grove

October 16, 2024

Read more
October 16, 2024

Smile 2 will start terrifying audiences on Friday, October 18. @SmileMovie @culvercitywlanews Smile 2 Preview Screening Hosted by Drag Artist...

Photo Credit: Culver City Fire Department Facebook
News

Fire at 405 Freeway, Water Main Break Closes Southbound Sepulveda Lanes in Culver City

October 15, 2024

Read more
October 15, 2024

Crews Work to Resolve Incidents Including a Water Main Break Near Westfield Mall Two road closures occurred in Culver City...

Photo: Instagram: CD4LosAngeles
News

Los Angeles City Council Votes to Officially Recognize National Coming Out Day

October 15, 2024

Read more
October 15, 2024

The County Supervisors of Los Angeles Recognize the Day Earlier in the Week  The Los Angeles City Council voted to...

Photo: Official
News

LA Residents Invited to Virtual Wildlife Safety Session Hosted by LA Animal Services

October 15, 2024

Read more
October 15, 2024

Interactive Webinar to Offer Tips on Coexisting with Coyotes and Mountain Lions Los Angeles residents who are concerned about the...

Photo: IMDB
News

Double Feature of The Thing and Halloween to Close Screamfest 2024, Honoring Dean Cundey

October 14, 2024

Read more
October 14, 2024

Dean Cundey Will Receive a Lifetime Achievement Award From Director John Carpenter The 24th Screamfest Horror Film Festival is set...

Photo Credit: Shawn’s Pumpkin Patch
News

Local Pumpkin Patches Open for Fall Fun and Family Activities Across West Los Angeles

October 14, 2024

Read more
October 14, 2024

Explore the Best Pumpkin Patches For a Festive Halloween Season By Dolores Quintana Spooky season has officially begun and local...
News, Video

(Video) Hotel Casa Del Mar: A Beacon of Coastal Charm

October 14, 2024

Read more
October 14, 2024

For more information, go to hotelcasadelmar.com @culvercitywlanews For more information, go to hotelcasadelmar.com #losangeles #california #vacation #restaurant #luxury #hospitality #resort...

Photo: Bike Culver City
News

Bike Culver City to Hold Vigil and March to Demand Safer Streets After Local Death

October 13, 2024

Read more
October 13, 2024

Vigil and March Set for October 14 to Call for Safer Roads Culver City residents will gather at the intersection...

Photo Credit: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles City Controller Warns of Financial Crisis as Liability Payouts Exceed Budget

October 13, 2024

Read more
October 13, 2024

Liability Claims Surpassed the City’s Annual Budget by $10 Million Three Months into 2024 Kenneth Mejia, the Los Angeles City...

Photo: MOVE Culver City
News

Culver City MOVE Project Update on Completed Work, Next Phase Begins October 14

October 13, 2024

Read more
October 13, 2024

Crews Continue Work on Pavement Markings, Signage Replacement, and Bus Detours Culver City has issued an update on the work...

Photo: Facebook
News

Luxury Watch Dealer Pleads Guilty to Defrauding Customers of $5.6 Million

October 13, 2024

Read more
October 13, 2024

“The Timepiece Gentleman” Admits To Running Ponzi-Like Scheme “The Timepiece Gentleman” pleaded guilty on Thursday to defrauding dozens of customers...
News

­­Home Front Build Channels Energy of Original Designer to Revive Homes

October 11, 2024

Read more
October 11, 2024

By Susan Payne Spanish Colonial, Mission Revival, Craftsman, Mid-Century and California Bungalows are just a few of the unique home...

Photo: Twitter
News

Altercation Outside Beverly Hills Restaurant Results in Social Media Misinformation

October 11, 2024

Read more
October 11, 2024

Porta Via Clarifies Details of the Incident, Condemning Violence and Harassment After a video of an incident in April went...

Photo: YouTube
News

Driver of Stolen Truck Arrested After High-Speed Chase Ending in Culver City

October 11, 2024

Read more
October 11, 2024

Suspect Drives Recklessly, Hitting Cars and Damaging Property A suspect driving a stolen Dodge Ram truck was arrested by The...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR