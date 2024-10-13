Culver City MOVE Project Update on Completed Work, Next Phase Begins October 14

Crews Continue Work on Pavement Markings, Signage Replacement, and Bus Detours

Culver City has issued an update on the work that has been recently completed and that will be in the works starting on October 14. Last week, crews working on the MOVE Culver City project completed the striping of straight lines and lane markings along the entire corridor this week. In addition, contractors began applying blue, green, and red-colored pavement markings and started replacing signage throughout the area.

Next week, crews will continue applying colored pavement markings and replacing signage. As construction progresses, temporary detours and lane closures will remain in place, though one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction at all times. Businesses will stay open, with access provided during regular business hours.

According to the press statement, the City is taking measures to reduce dust, noise, and other disruptions, though some impacts are expected. Motorists are reminded that bicycles may use the full lane and should be given at least three feet of space when passing. Cyclists can also use alternate routes, including Venice, Braddock, Lucerne, the Expo Bike Path, and the Ballona Creek Bike Path, to navigate around the construction area.

For safety, drivers should follow all posted traffic controls, parking restrictions, and detours.



Additional information included in the statement tells residents that bus detours that began on September 5 will remain in effect throughout the construction period. The detours impact Culver CityBus Lines 1, 1C1, 5, and 7, LADOT CE437A, Big Blue Bus Route 17, and Metro Line 617. These routes will now run along Venice Boulevard instead of the MOVE Corridor. Riders can find more information about the detour on the Culver CityBus and MOVE Culver City websites or at bus stops.