Bike Culver City to Hold Vigil and March to Demand Safer Streets After Local Death

Vigil and March Set for October 14 to Call for Safer Roads

Culver City residents will gather at the intersection of National Boulevard and Wesley Street for a vigil on October 14 at 5:30 p.m., following the death of another pedestrian at the dangerous stretch of road near Turning Point School.

We reported on this death last week after the Culver City Police Department issued a press release stating that impairment and excessive were not a factor.

This event has been organized by Bike Culver City, the vigil aimed to honor the victims who have been lost to traffic collisions in the area, which has seen multiple deaths and injuries over the years.

Participants will march from the vigil site to Culver City Hall to demand immediate action for safer streets at the Culver City City Council Meeting. Organizers emphasized that press releases and official proclamations are not enough and called for the city to prioritize the construction of safe, “complete streets” that protect pedestrians and cyclists.

The event will end with a visit to 33 Taps restaurant to observe an Irish wake.