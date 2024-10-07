Cause in Fatal Pedestrian Collision on September 30 Announced by Culver City Police

Driver Cooperated With Authorities Following the Fatal Accident

The Culver City Police Department has announced that impairment and excessive speed were not factors in a fatal vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision that occurred Monday, Sept. 30. The incident, which took place around 4:26 p.m., involved a male pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on National Boulevard near Wesley Street.

According to police, the pedestrian unsafely entered the roadway and was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound. Emergency personnel from the Culver City Fire Department provided medical aid at the scene before transporting the pedestrian to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The identity of the pedestrian has not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Police Chief Jason Sims expressed condolences to those affected by the incident, which temporarily closed National Boulevard from Wesley Street to Eastham Drive as investigators processed the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Sgt. Kyle Houck at (310) 253-6260 or via email at kyle.houck@culvercitypd.org as the investigation continues.