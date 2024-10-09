October 10, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Lorenzo California Debuts SpongeBob-Inspired Krabby Patty Kollab for 25th Anniversary

Photo: Instagram: Lorenzo California

Beloved Beverly Hills Sandwich Shop Puts an Italian Twist on a Fan-Favorite 

Lorenzo California, the sandwich shop in Beverly Hills that has gained a huge following for the quality of their amazing Italian sandwiches is partnering with Off The Menu, Nickelodeon, and Paramount+ to mark the 25th anniversary of SpongeBob SquarePants with a special treat: the Krabby Patty Kollab. This limited-time menu item will be available from Oct. 8 to Oct. 27, while supplies last. 200+ restaurants across the United States will be taking part in the Kollab during the month of October. 

The Krabby Patty Kollab offers Lorenzo’s unique twist on the classic chicken sandwich: chicken Milanese, a lemon aioli, stracciatella cheese, tomato, and arugula, accompanied by a side of fried zucchini. Lorenzo California is well known for the quality of its authentic Florentine sandwiches

Yes, the sandwich meal is packaged in special Spongebob Squarepants branded boxes, colorful and fun. Spongebob fans and fans of great Italian sandwiches are going to love this meal deal.  Fans can indulge in this SpongeBob-inspired creation at Lorenzo California, located at 9529 S Santa Monica Boulevard, and is open from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Tuesday through Sunday.

