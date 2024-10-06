Two Hospitalized After Westchester Duplex Fire, Woman in Critical Condition

Firefighters Quickly Extinguished the Blaze, Woman Sustained Severe Burns

A fire at a one-story duplex in Westchester left a woman critically injured and a man in fair condition on Saturday evening, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 8430 S. Barnsley Avenue, where smoke was seen coming from one of the units. Crews forced entry through the front door and found a woman suffering from burns and smoke inhalation. She was listed in critical condition. A man outside the home, who had lacerations, was using water through broken windows to slow the fire’s spread.

Both individuals were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The fire was extinguished by 32 firefighters within 16 minutes of arrival. As per protocol, fire investigators are examining the cause of the blaze due to the severity of the woman’s injuries.