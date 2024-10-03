October 4, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Water Service Restored in Blair Hills After Valve Break During Test Shutdown

Photo: Getty Photos

Golden State Water Company Resolves Brief Outage on the Same Day

As an update, water service in the Blair Hills neighborhood of Culver City was restored later on the same day by Golden State Water Company. The water service was interrupted by a broken valve during a test shutdown. 

In a press statement, a Golden State Water Company representative said, “Golden State Water Company was conducting a trial-shutdown exercise ahead of an actual shutdown needed for the Wrightcrest Area Water Main Replacement project.”

“During the exercise, a valve broke and as a result, residents were out of service for a couple of hours yesterday. The valve was removed, and the system was restored the same day.  Homes along Ver Halen Court were restored at 1:30 p.m. and Vicstone Court at 3:00 p.m. respectively.”

“On a related note, the actual shutdown for the Wrightcrest Area Water Main Replacement project will occur on Thursday, between 10:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m. Notices for the shutdown were communicated to impacted residents.”

in News
Related Posts
News

Industrious Expands, Opens New Flexible Workspaces in LA

October 3, 2024

Read more
October 3, 2024

By Susan Payne New and expanded Industrious offices are opening soon in Los Angeles. Founded in 2012 by Jamie Hodari...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City Art Walk & Roll Festival Taking Place This Weekend on Washington Boulevard

October 3, 2024

Read more
October 3, 2024

The City to Host Day of Art, Live Performances, and Family-Friendly Fun Culver City’s vibrant Arts District is set to...

Photo: LAPD
News

Man Sentenced to Life Without Parole for Murder of UCLA Student Brianna Kupfer

October 3, 2024

Read more
October 3, 2024

Judge Rules On Insanity Plea During Latest Hearing  Shawn Laval Smith has been sentenced to life in prison without the...
News, Video

(Video) SM Police Officers Association Throws Support Behind Brock, De La Torre, Roknian and Lesley in Upcoming Election

October 3, 2024

Read more
October 3, 2024

See Why SMPD Are Supporting These Dedicated Santa Monica Leaders. @culvercitywlanews See Why SMPD Are Supporting These Dedicated Santa Monica...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Toscana Hosts Exclusive First Wine Dinner of the Season Featuring Scarpa Winery

October 2, 2024

Read more
October 2, 2024

Indulge in a Five-Course Italian Meal Paired With 90+ Point Wines Toscana Restaurant in Brentwood is ushering in the fall...

Photo: Herd & Grace
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Herd & Grace Hosts Fall BBQ to Support MaxLove Project on October 5

October 2, 2024

Read more
October 2, 2024

Enjoy Brisket While Raising Funds for Childhood Cancer Support Herd & Grace Steak Shop in West Los Angeles is inviting...

Photo: Tito’s Tacos
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana Returns to Culver City to Support Local Arts Programs

October 2, 2024

Read more
October 2, 2024

Annual Event to Raise Funds for Culver City Arts Foundation This Weekend Culver City’s Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Handmade Vodka ...

Photo: Culver City
News

Blair Hills Residents Are Left Without Water as Repairs Underway

October 2, 2024

Read more
October 2, 2024

Golden State Water Company Works to Fix Infrastructure Issues Residents in the Blair Hills neighborhood are currently experiencing water service...

Photo: YouTube
News

Co-Conspirator Pleads Guilty in $2.6 Million Beverly Hills Jewelry Heist

October 1, 2024

Read more
October 1, 2024

Suspect Faces up to 20 Years in Prison After Smash-And-Grab Robbery A Long Beach man pleaded guilty Monday to federal...

Photo One Featured Image Image Source: Federal Plea Agreement
art, News

Suspect Pleads Guilty in Scheme to Sell Stolen Warhol Artwork in Beverly Hills Auction House

October 1, 2024

Read more
October 1, 2024

The Warhol Print Was Originally Sold by a West Hollywood Gallery  Brian Alec Light, 58, of Hudson, Ohio, is expected...
News, Video

(Video) CD 11 City Council Member Traci Park Holds Prop 36 Press Conference

October 1, 2024

Read more
October 1, 2024

with Brentwood Community Council Chair Carolyn Jordan and Santa Monica Mayor Phil Brock. @culvercitywlanews CD 11 City Council Member Traci...
News

Los Angeles Heat Wave to Bring Triple-Digit Temperatures, Cooling Centers Open Citywide

October 1, 2024

Read more
October 1, 2024

Dangerously High Temperatures Expected Through Thursday A heat wave is set to bring dangerously high temperatures to Los Angeles this...

Photo: CCPD
News

Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Culver City, Police Investigation Underway

October 1, 2024

Read more
October 1, 2024

Culver City Police Seek Witnesses After a Pedestrian Was Killed Monday A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in...
News

Coming Soon: Saint Monica Prep Open House Oct. 13

October 1, 2024

Read more
October 1, 2024

An open house for Saint Monica Preparatory, a co-ed Catholic college preparatory school, is coming soon. The school is inviting...

Photo: Official
News

Well Marriage Center Aims to Improve Relationships with Two Los Angeles Locations

September 30, 2024

Read more
September 30, 2024

By Susan Payne A new marriage counseling center in Los Angeles is hoping to change how the therapeutic world handles...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR