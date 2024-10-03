Water Service Restored in Blair Hills After Valve Break During Test Shutdown

Golden State Water Company Resolves Brief Outage on the Same Day

As an update, water service in the Blair Hills neighborhood of Culver City was restored later on the same day by Golden State Water Company. The water service was interrupted by a broken valve during a test shutdown.

In a press statement, a Golden State Water Company representative said, “Golden State Water Company was conducting a trial-shutdown exercise ahead of an actual shutdown needed for the Wrightcrest Area Water Main Replacement project.”

“During the exercise, a valve broke and as a result, residents were out of service for a couple of hours yesterday. The valve was removed, and the system was restored the same day. Homes along Ver Halen Court were restored at 1:30 p.m. and Vicstone Court at 3:00 p.m. respectively.”

“On a related note, the actual shutdown for the Wrightcrest Area Water Main Replacement project will occur on Thursday, between 10:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m. Notices for the shutdown were communicated to impacted residents.”