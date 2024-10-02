Herd & Grace Hosts Fall BBQ to Support MaxLove Project on October 5

Enjoy Brisket While Raising Funds for Childhood Cancer Support

Herd & Grace Steak Shop in West Los Angeles is inviting the community to a special Fall BBQ on Saturday, October 5, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event, which will take place at the shop located at 11021 West Pico Boulevard, will raise funds for the MaxLove Project, a local charity dedicated to supporting families facing childhood cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

This BBQ, also doubling as a birthday celebration, offers attendees the chance to sample a variety of meats while giving back to a meaningful cause. All ticket proceeds will go directly to the MaxLove Project.

What You Get with Your Ticket:

Entry to the Give Back BBQ

A Herd & Grace brisket sandwich

Tasty meat samples cooked on the Big Green Egg

Pantry goods paired with their signature meats

Access to special in-store offers

Michael, Herd & Grace’s Head Butcher, will be present to answer questions and provide meat preparation tips. Guests will also enjoy special discounts and exclusive offers inside the store.

Tickets are $10 and are selling quickly. This family-friendly event will feature delicious food, refreshing drinks, and the opportunity to support a great cause.



For more information and to purchase tickets, check out the event website.